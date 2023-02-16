Bad blow for Wicklow club hurling as St Patrick’s and Avondale drop from Senior to Intermediate

St Patrick's and Avondale will play hurling at in the Intermediate championship in 2023 after their applications to regrade from Senior was approved at the recent county board meeting in Aughrim. Barndarrig will compete at Junior having dropped from Intermediate.

Wicklow’s Senior hurling championship suffered a terrible blow last week when St Patrick’s and Avondale both dropped to Intermediate for 2023 due to lack of players.

This takes the number of teams in the flagship competition in the county to five although there is a proposal in the pipeline for Avondale and Barndarrig to unite and enter a team at Senior level which would increase the figure to six if approved.

There was also further bad news for the small ball game in the county with the successful application by Barndarrig to drop from Intermediate to Junior. However, from a glass-half-full viewpoint, this year’s Intermediate championship should be the most competitive in years, with nine teams likely to compete.

The regradings were made possible when club delegates voted in favour of the proposals at the recent Wicklow GAA County Board meeting in Echelon Park Aughrim.

When asked about the reasoning behind the move and whether results from last year warranted the action, Eddie Leonard of St Patrick’s explained the thinking behind it from their point of view.

“The results from the last few years have confirmed this,” he said. “We’ve taken some heavy defeats in the Senior championship. Our age profile – most of our players are in their mid-thirties now. We’ve been successful with the Glen/Pat’s setup in the last few years, reaching the Minor final and then the Minor win this year just gone out. We have a few young lads we’re hoping to get back on track and play hurling in the club. We’ve a good under-15 team coming through, and we’re just trying to build a new team.

“We’ve a team there at the moment who are well past their sell by date.

“We sent the list (of players) in. One of two of the lads are not going to play this year, so it’s a case of trying to rebuild and get a new structure in place at St Pat’s.

“We just feel that if we end up playing Senior again this year, there’s a good chance we might have to forfeit games because we won’t be able to get lads out. And we’re hoping if we get back to Intermediate level it will encourage more young lads in the town to take up the game because there’s a lot of young lads in the town who just don’t play hurling anymore and we feel if we can get to Intermediate level there’s a good chance (more might play).

“Also, there is a precedent there. Kilcoole won Intermediate a few years ago and went up Senior, and they only stayed one year at Senior, played two rounds and gave Bray a walk-over. The following year they applied to be regraded and they were allowed. There’s no relegation mechanism in hurling, which is probably the problem we have.

“We’re not trying to win an Intermediate championship. That’s not the point. There was no hurling in St Pat’s seven years ago. We brought it back, went up to Intermediate, won the Intermediate and have been Senior the last number of years.

“We just feel that if we end up playing Senior, we’re not going to be able to fulfill fixtures. We feel we have a better chance of competing at Intermediate level, and also encourage more lads to play in the town,” he added.

When asked if St Patrick’s were fielding a Junior team, Eddie Leonard said that at the moment they have a panel of 26 players and that the only way they would be able to field a Junior team is if more players could be found.

“We can’t get young lads to play hurling in Wicklow town. A lot of young lads, after the age of 15 or 16, drop away from playing hurling for some reason. I don’t know why. The idea is to get back to Intermediate. If there was a possibility of a Junior team, if the consensus was there among the young lads, maybe a few young Minors, we might try. At the moment we haven’t even looked at a Junior team.

Carnew’s John Sullivan said that Eddie must think that the rest of the delegates must have come down in the last snowstorm if he expected them to believe that St Patrick’s weren’t going to try win the Intermediate championship.

“I’d say they’ll do their living best to win it,” he said.

A vote was then taken on the proposal and was passed easily.

The discussion then moved on to Avondale’s proposal.

Club delegate Brendan Brady said that it was exactly the same as the St Patrick’s situation in that it was a case of low numbers.

He explained that at a recent players’ meeting there were around 12 players in attendance and that they weren’t sure they would be able to commit to Senior hurling in 2023.

Delegates from Arklow Rocks and Carnew Emmets suggested that there would be an issue or an unfair advantage if Avondale were allowed to drop to Intermediate while many of their players would also be playing Senior with the proposed group team with Barndarrig.

One delegate suggested that Avondale stay Senior and bring in the Barndarrig players on permission. This would allow the ’Dales to keep their Junior team as well.

However, Colm Finnegan said that as far as he could gather, Avondale just didn’t have enough players to make a team because many of the players they had didn’t want to play Senior hurling.

After a few moments Avondale delegate James Shaughnessy spoke on the subject, and he delivered a passionate and determined reasoning on their proposal.

“I don’t know if people were at the two games we played last year (at Senior). We actually struggled to field a team. We had 18 players. On two occasions, to finish the matches we had to play our manager Ray Nolan. That should never have happened. The man gave great service to club and county, he’s 47 or 48 years of age.

“We are under serious pressure in Avondale to field a hurling team at the moment. We do not have any Minors coming on this year. The last Minors we got, you’re going back to Zach Cullen, Shane Browne, they’re the last Minors. Next year we will probably have three and then we’re going back down to under-11s and 13s to try to rebuild.

“I don’t want Avondale to go back playing Intermediate. I’d love to see Avondale playing up where they should be, at Senior. But we haven’t got the players,” he added.

The Avondale proposal was passed with ease.

The proposal for Barndarrig to drop from Intermediate to Junior was also passed.

Aughrim’s John Keenan asked if it should be considered as a way of stopping this type of thing from happening again that relegation be reintroduced in the hurling championship.

Martin Fitzgerald explained that the CCC had been trying to get the Senior hurling championship up to eight teams.

“At this moment we’re down to five. Now, we might get to six, but right now we’re down to five,” he said.

Keenan asked what was stopping another team from winning Intermediate and then dropping down the following year if they found they were not good enough.

Martin Fitzgerald said that there were five teams in the Senior hurling championship right now and if relegation was introduced there would be five teams for the rest of their lives.

Carnew’s James Doran said that there was also another problem in that most years the Intermediate championship is won by a second team of a Senior club thereby making promotion impossible.

The decision on whether Avondale and Barndarrig could join to form a Senior team will be taken under affiliations at a future meeting.