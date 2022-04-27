Awesome Aughrim claim league honours in Wexford

Aughrim Rangers 2

St. Leonard’s 0

The talented Aughrim Rangers under-12 girls team finished off their Wexford League campaign in style last Saturday afternoon by defeating the visiting St Leonard’s 2-0 at Allen Park before being presented with the league title following a superb season.

Aughrim had drawn their game in hand in the competitive league the previous weekend but as a special treat, joint managers Micheal Stapleton and Sean Canna decided not to let their players in on that little nugget of information, only breaking it to them following the final whistle where cheers and giant smiles of pride greeted the revelation.

St Leonard’s won the toss and chose to play with the wind in the first half and right from the off the were very impressive, with their high press and intensity causing big pressure on Aughrim’s kickouts. As wave after wave of attacks came down through middle and down the right-hand side, Aughrim’s back line held steady with Millie Byrne and Sadbh Agnew really impressive in defence, and who in turn moved into midfield with Ellie Mulrane slotting in a right centre back.

This seemed to settle Aughrim down who started to get some joy up front with Grace Sheehy coming on to hold the ball up, allowing Aughrim defence to have a breather it was 0-0 at half-time.

In the second half Aughrim switched it up with Sadbh Agnew going into goal and Lucy Weld playing up front with Grace Sheehy. Aughrim, aided with the wind, found it much easier on kick outs and were able to play through the lines where the midfield were able to play balls over St Leonard’s high line for Lucy to run onto. After missing a few chances and ten minutes into the second half, Lucy was one on one against St Leonard’s goalkeeper and this time she made no mistake and slotted home to make it 1-0.

St Leonard’s came straight back on the attack from the restart and put Aughrim under pressure and forced Sadbh Agnew into action. With a few fine saves, slowly Aughrim regained control in midfield, and it paid off with another through ball, and with Lucy off in pursuit again the ball bobbled nicely for Lilly Stapleton who slotted home for Aughrim’s second.

Aughrim started to empty the bench with all the subs getting a run out and, try as they might, St Leonard’s couldn’t score that goal that they deserved on the balance of play.

As the final whistle was blown, the cheers of the large crowd in attendance couldn’t deny that this bunch of girls richly deserved their league title. The girls were overcome with joy and excitement as Aughrim Rangers Vice-Chairman Oisin Jordan presented captain Chloe O’Keeffe with the Division 1 trophy.

Aughrim Rangers: 1. Olivia Wilkinson, 2. Sophie Canna, 3. Millie Byrne, 4. Sadbh Agnew, 5. Ellie Murnane, 6. Kate McElhinney, 7. Chloe O’Keeffe, 8. Lily Stapleton, 9. Lucy Weld, 10. Grace Sheehy, 11. Hannah Keogh, 12. Keela Sharpe, 13. Anna Rhatigan, 14. Becky Olsen-Byrne, 15. Jessica Brennan.

St. Leonards: Abbie Meyler, 2. Izzy Aspel, 3. Ciara Murphy, 4. Leona Nolan, 5. Holly Cassidy, 6 Zoe Byrne, 7. Nadine Kearnon, 8. Leah Reville, 9. Mia Kent, 10. Kate Corcoran, 11. Rowena McGrath.

Referee: Christy O’Rourke