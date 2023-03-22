Awesome Amira Pender shines bright at Ulster Open

Baltinglass Badminton Club's Amira Pender who came home from the Ulster Open at Lisburn Racquet Club with two golds and a silver medal.

AMIRA PENDER’S star continues to shine brighter in the world of badminton following a sensational showing at the recent Ulster Open at Lisburn Racquet Club.

The Baltinglass teenager came away from the tournament with gold medals in the Under-15 girls and mixed doubles, as well as a hard-fought silver medal in singles category, narrowly losing out 22-20 in the decider.

She was one of a number of Baltinglass Badminton Club representatives to compete in Lisburn, with Eoghan Cooney and his partner, Darragh Murtagh, reaching the Under-19 semi-finals, while Chloe and Lorcan McGrane also put in fine showings over the weekend.

Watching on was Amira’s proud dad, Keith, who praised her for her ambitious and self-driven mindset when it comes to the sport.

“She did very well. She was delighted with herself. Getting to three finals, she was delighted with that,” he said.

“It is steady progress. She has her own mindset for what she wants to do, so it is just step by step for her at this present moment, she says. She lays out the plans herself, we just follow.”

While both of Keith’s daughter and his son play badminton and his wife, Barbara, is a committee member with Baltinglass Badminton Club having played the sport herself, Keith himself is the odd one out.

That doesn’t make watching Amira and her siblings compete any less stressful, mind you.

“A lot of emotions go through your head. The biggest one, I always say, is hoping she goes out and enjoys herself. Results don’t really matter to me. Once she is enjoying herself, that is it.

“It is hard sometimes to see her play,” he laughs.

“We don’t coach her; she gets other people to go out and coach her for matches. We take a step back from it. We go there for support.”

Her Ulster Open medals further bloats her already impressive record.

Last October, she brought Li-Ning on as a sponsor, after the Chinese sportswear and sports equipment company had seen her play in the UK.

With this backing, her future is looking bright.