Avonmore power through to Wicklow Cup semi-finals

The Greystones side who were defeated by Avonmore in the Wicklow Cup quarter-final.

Avonmore 4

Greystones 0

Avonmore United made home advantage count in this early Sunday morning Wicklow Cup quarter-final, running out comfortable winners over Greystones United and securing their place in the last-four of the flagship competition.

From the opening moments the home side started to control the game with their front three players causing trouble from the start.

One of those front three carved out the first chance of the game when Fiachra O hAnnain’s shot from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide. The same man had another chance to score, this time from a free-kick but his curling effort narrowly missed the post.

Mark Cullen was causing big trouble down the Avonmore right-hand side. His shot in the ninth minute was well saved by Eoin English.

Greystones, playing in all green, were finding it difficult to get through a strong Avonmore rearguard. The only chance they got was from a dead ball but MacDarragh Kelly’s effort flew over the opposition bar.

Free-kicks were starting to become a great chance for scoring. This time it was Ryan Cahill for Avonmore, but his effort grazed the outside of the post.

As entertaining as the game was up to this stage, it wasn’t until the 30th minute when the game really burst into life.

The home side’s Cian O hAnnain swung in a great ball into the box and unfortunately for the retreating defender, Dave O’Sullivan, he managed to divert the ball into his own net.

With the game minutes away from half-time the home team won a corner. As the ball bobbled around the box, Cian O hAnnain managed to head the ball into the net to give his side a deserving two-goal lead going into the break.

The second half was nearly a carbon copy of the first, with Avonmore carving out some early half chances but failing to land their third goal. It wasn’t until the 66th minute when Avonmore managed to get a toe to a loose ball in the box and win a penalty.

Fiachra O hAnnain stepped up and drove the penalty into the corner to effectively end any chance of a comeback from Greystones.

The home side expertly controlled the game from there on out. As the crowd watched on, and with five minutes to go, Adam Tuke broke down the wing, cut inside and unleashed and unstoppable drive into the near post.

On this performance, Avonmore are looking like one of the front runners to win this Wicklow Cup competition.

Avonmore: 1. Jason Porter, 2. Paudie O’Toole, 3. Shane Beever, 4. Eugene Dunne, 5. Fiachra O hAnnain, 6. Paddy Kennedy, 7. Cody Reid, 8. Mark Cullen, 9. Ryan Cahill, 10. Cian O hAnnain, 11. Adam Tuke. Subs: Ross Williams for Paddy Kennedy.

Greystones United: 1. Eoin English, 2. Sam Gammell, 3. Jamie Plant, 4. Sean Minogue, 5. Conor Mitchell, 6. Jack O’Toole, 7. Sean Lawless, 8. Mac Darragh Kelly, 9. John Luke Kelly, 10. Sam Kerr, 11. Dave O’Sullivan. Subs: Ryan Johnson for Jamie Plant, Richie Carroll for Sam Gammell Jayson Healy for Mac Darragh Kelly.

Referee: David Jameson