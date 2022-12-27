Avondale lost one of its most famous sons with the passing of Michael Kelly

Avondale lost one of its most famous sons during the year with the death of Michael Kelly. When great Avondale teams of the past are being discussed, the name of Michael Kelly is sure to be mentioned.

The respect and regard he was held in was obvious at his removals and burial when some of his illustrious teammates during his long career along with current players paid their respects.

Michael’s career started in the fifties when he was a member of the Avondale team that captured three Minor championships in a row.

Over the next number of years, he graduated to the Senior team panel. Here he was to win many more honours and play a pivotal role in bringing three more Senior titles back to the home of the ‘Uncrowned King of Ireland’.

His first Senior championship success was when Avondale defeated Kilcoole to win the 1960 title. In that game he played in the corner-forward position.

The final was played in Ashford in March, 1961. Avondale repeated that success in 1964 when they again defeated Kilcoole, this time by 2-10 to 2-3.

In this final Mick had an outstanding game playing at right half-back. Two years later Avondale defeated Carnew Emmets in a close encounter to win the club’s 13th title.

Mick was also involved in the 1967 and 1968 finals when on both occasion Carnew came out on top.

Mick’s final success was in 1983 nearly 20 years since he won his first Senior medal. He was a member of the team panel that defeated Kilcoole to bring the 14th Senior championship to the ‘Dales’.

He was also a very stylish footballer and won county Junior honours in 1960. For many years, Mick was also a valued member of the club committee. Mick was an outstanding sportsman. He wore the green and white for over two decades and always gave his best.

He was a man of fine qualities whose pleasing manner won him many friends. At his funeral the Avondale club formed a guard of honour when his remains were laid to rest in Rathdrum Cemetary.

To his wife Margaret, sons Keith, Jason, Craig, and Chet along with his extended family and friends, we offer our deepest sympathy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhilis.