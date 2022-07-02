Avoca’s Bolger is loving life with Cork City

Aaron Bolger during a Cork City squad portrait session at Bishopstown Stadium in Cork. The 22-year-old was a prominent figure in the 1-3 victory for the Rebels against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday evening.

Aaron Bolger seems to be enjoying his football again and football is enjoying Aaron Bolger.

The Avoca native was fired into the limelight when he made the breakthrough at Shamrock Rovers as a teenager which would secure him a move to Cardiff City.

Having returned to the Tallaght Stadium club, uninspiring loan spells followed at Shamrock Rovers II and Longford Town. It looked like his star was beginning to fade but it is shining brightly again at Turner’s Cross.

The 22-year-old signed for the Rebels in the summer of 2021 and is now an integral part of a side on course to win the First Division title.

Bolger pulled the strings masterfully in City’s 1-3 triumph over Bray Wanderers and has been an ever-present for the Munster outfit this campaign, so it is easy to see why he is enjoying life – and not missing Avoca – too much down south.

“I’m loving it. It’s a massive club and we’ve been playing really good this season. I’m loving it down there.

“Not as much as thought I would. Obviously, I miss my family but I’m able to get up whenever I want so it’s most weekends but I’m enjoying life in Cork at the moment.

“When I went to Longford, it was tough for me. I was playing full-time football since I was 16 so to get back into a full-time set-up (at Cork) was great for me. I know Colin Healy very well from the Ireland set-up and he’s looked after me and all the Cork lads look after me.”

Friday’s victory over the Seagulls saw Cork maintain a four-point gap over second placed Galway United with 12 games remaining. With the finish line not yet in sight, Bolger and co. won’t be counting any chickens before they hatch.

“It’s going well. We’re top but we’re not getting carried away with ourselves. Galway and Waterford are on our tails, so we just focus on ourselves every game and going out to win every single game.”

At just 22 years old, Bolger’s best years are still ahead of him. Is there a chance they could be played on different shores?

“I’ve been playing consistent enough every week. I’m playing most games which is the main thing. I want to be in the team every week and as long as I’m keeping the manager happy, it’s a good thing.

“I haven’t really thought about it (playing outside of Ireland). I don’t want to get too ahead of myself; for now, I just want to focus on this season and see what happens.

“It would be something I’d be open to in the future if it came around but this season, I’m just hoping to win the league with Cork, and we’ll see what happens from there.”