Avoca hold off late Glenealy surge to secure U16 Division 3 league honours

Avoca 2-4

Glenealy 2-3

Avoca held off a late Glenealy charge to secure the under-16 Division 3 camogie title after a keenly contested final at Ballinakill on Wednesday night last, July 13.

The game was played as 12-a-side, which certainly left a lot of room on the pitch. Both sets of defenders were very much in control in the early stages. Louis Murphy, Katie Coady and Ria Gregory were dominant in front of the Glenealy goal while Claire Fleming, Abaigh Mabelson, Carrie Short and Lauren Barnes were very much in charge at the Avoca end.

Some players were persisting in carrying the ball forward into attack on both sides and it began to look as if scores would be scarce.

With play swinging from end to end, it took twelve minutes before the opening point of the game came from Kellie O’Neill of Glenealy.

The Avoca response was almost immediate when the busy Eve Short levelled play at 0-1 apiece in the 13th minute. Avoca went ahead with another Eve Short point on 20 minutes.

The black and amber clad side had the better of the final ten minutes and looked to have made a decisive spurt forward when Rebecca Nolan shot two quick goals to leave Avoca ahead by 2-1 to 0-1 as half time approached.

Rebecca Murphy gave Glenealy a boost when she netted a Glenealy goal just before the call of half time. This left Avoca leading by 2-2 to 1-1 at the half-time break.

The Avoca girls began the second half in fine style and increased their lead to six points with a point apiece from Kate Healy and Rebecca Nolan.

However, Rebecca Murphy cut the gap back to a goal when she netted her second goal. 2-4 to 2-1 now as both sides battled for supremacy.

Scores for the remainder of the game were at a premium rate and we had great excitement. Avoca probably had a slight territorial advantage but failed to add to their score as they found the Glenealy defence hard to pass.

Number 11 Rebecca Murphy had moved back and between herself, Leah Carroll, goalie Hayley Driver Connelly (now playing outfield) and Katie Coady they kept a safe house. Naomi Kennedy and Saoirse Goff and Maeve Shorten continued to battle to reduce the gap.

A pointed free by the lively Kelly O’Neill after ten minutes reduced the lead to two points. Avoca had two subs Rebecca Cleary and Freya Reddy on the field now and with Eve Short, Ava Doyle, Lauren Barnes and Katie Tuke putting in great work in the middle third of the field, Avoca continued to hold a slight advantage.

But Glenealy were not for giving up and when Abi Farrell reduced the Avoca lead to the minimum with 20 minutes gone, it set the game up for an exciting final ten minutes. And exciting it was, with both sets of supporter urging on their players.

Despite the best efforts of both sides there was no further scoring, and Avoca ran out winners by a score of 2-4 to 2-3.

Amid great jubilation Colman Reynolds presented the trophy for the under-16 Division 3 league to Avoca captain Mia Wolohan.

Avoca: Claire Fleming, Abaigh Mabelson, Carrie Short, Mia Wolohan, Lucy Allen, Lauren Barnes, Kate Healy (0-1); Eve Short (0-2), Ava Doyle; Rebecca Nolan (2-1), Katie Tuke, Chloe Doyle. Subs: Rebecca Cleary, Freya Reddy.

Glenealy: Hayley Driver Connolly; Louise Murphy, Katie Coady, Naomi Kennedy, Ria Gregory, Saoirse Goff; Kelly O’Neill (0-2), Maeve Shorten; Abi Farrell (0-1), Rebecca Murphy (0-1), Alana McMahon, Leah Condell.

Referee: Sinead Roche