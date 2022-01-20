Aughrim's Denis Mangan is the new assistant secretary of Wicklow GAA after winning the four-way race for the position.

Aughrim’s Denis Mangan is the new assistant secretary of Wicklow GAA after securing the most votes from clubs around the county.

The former Aughrim GAA club secretary was involved in a battle for the vacant position with three other well-known figures within Wicklow GAA circles.

Up against Mangan was former county chairman Mick Hagan, former juvenile fixtures secretary and current referee Eddie Leonard and former Rathnew GAA Club secretary and former administrator with the Wicklow Senior footballers, Trevor Culbert.

The assistant secretary position was left vacant following the County Convention in December following the resignation of Hollywood’s Paul Wilson who cited work commitments as the reason he was unable continue in the role.

Generally speaking, the person in the assistant secretary role tends to take charge of the GAA fixtures within the county and Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald confirmed that Denis Mangan will be the new fixtures secretary of Wicklow GAA in 2022.

Postal votes were sent in by clubs and were counted this morning (Thursday) with Mangan securing victory over his three opponents.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald said that there were four “very good” candidates in for the position.

“We had four very good candidates for the position,” he said. “I want to congratulate Denis. I think Denis is a very thorough and a very fair man. I think he will be fair to all clubs. He does remarkable work at the County Grounds,” he added.