Aughrim Rangers shine bright to claim first Seagulls Cup crown

After months of planning and organising, last Saturday saw Aughrim Rangers and Greystones AFC set off to compete in the first ever Seagulls Cup.

The cup is the brainchild of Ballybrack Seagulls Republic of Ireland Supporters Club who wished to promote grassroots football.

The Seagulls were founded in 2016 when a group of diehard Ireland supporters formed the club. This was so that numerous small groups who normally travelled individually to games worldwide were now under one umbrella. They also have a designated section behind the south stand goal in the Aviva.

The day dawned in a blustery Moreen Park, Dublin with the wind blowing directly towards the Beacon Hospital end of the pitch. The four teams arrived to find the pitch marked to perfection and numerous sponsorship boards surrounding the pitch. The draw pitted Aughrim Rangers against Greystones DDSL and Cabinteely against the hosts St Mary’s Sandyford.

It was obvious that the wind was going to have a major effect on the game and Aughrim captain Peadar Keegan won the toss and chose to play with the elements in the first half.

The game started and Aughrim defender Conor Quinn set the tone by making a crunching tackle in the first minute. As the game settled down, Aughrim were pinning Greystones in with the aid of the wind, but, try as they might, they couldn’t make the breakthrough.

Eventually, after making a couple of substitutions, Aughrim started creating more chances with Rourke Whatley and Eoghan Byrne causing the Greystones defence problems.

Just when it looked like Greystones had survived the half Cillian Maher unleashed a vicious dipping shot from outside the box that flew into the net.

The second half was a role reversal as Greystones pinned back Aughrim and it was all hands on deck from the Aughrim lads. A couple of times it looked like Greystones would score but some last ditch defending from Josh Keogh and Sean Byrne kept Greystones scoreless.

The few times Aughrim got up the pitch Billy Hynes held up the ball well so as to give his team some rest bite. Eventually time ran out for Greystones and Aughrim had held on for a 1-0 win to qualify for the final.

The other semi-final was also a tight affair with Cabinteely beating the hosts St Marys 2-1. In the third/fourth place play-off game, Greystones would edge out St Mary’s on penalties after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

The scene was set for the first ever Seagulls Super Cup final between Dublin heavyweights Cabinteely and Wicklow minnows Aughrim Rangers.

The captain of Cabinteely took the gamble of playing against the wind in the first half hoping that they could keep Aughrim scoreless and use the wind to their advantage in the second half.

As in the previous games Aughrim had the majority of the possession due to the wind and moved the ball around skillfully with Brodie O’Sullivan and the excellent Cian Ward playing out from the back with the wingers Michael Reeves and Igor Sul making the pitch big so as to stretch the opposition.

As the half wore on it looked like the Cabinteely gamble was going to pay off until Sean Byrne collected the ball with his back to goal, he took a touch, swiveled, and buried the ball to the back of the net to make it 1-0.

At half-time the talk in the sizable crowd was had Aughrim done enough. However, the Wicklow lads came out in the second half and played some eye-watering football and never let Cabinteely gain the momentum.

They controlled the tempo and went close a couple of times to increase their lead with Dan Byrne linking well with the hardworking Cayden Fluskey. When the referee blew the final whistle Aughrim were crowned the inaugural Seagulls Super Cup winners by virtue of a 1-0 win.

The whole squad celebrated in style along with reserve goalkeeper Anthony Canosa who was a hugely important member of the Aughrim squad.

The presentation of the specially made cup in memory of Seagulls founder Paddy Michie was presented by his relatives to Aughrim captain Peadar Keegan.

The Aughrim player accepted the cup and thanked all the relevant people and teams.

The tournament was a huge success and special mention must be made to the Seagulls committee for organising it and hopefully it will become a regular fixture

Aughrim: 1. Peadar Keegan, 2. Sean Byrne, 3. Cian Ward, 4. Conor Quinn, 5. Cayden Fluskey, 6. Cillian Maher, 7. Igor Sul, 8. Michael Reeves, 9. Sean Byrne, 10. Josh Keogh, 11. Eoghan Byrne, 12. Rourke Whatley, 13. Billy Hynes, 14. Brodie O’Sullivan, 15. Dan Byrne, 16. Anthony Canosa.