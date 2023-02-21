Wicklow

Aughrim Rangers reach their first adult final in Wexford League

Late winner from Emma Keenan enough to see them through

The Aughrim Rangers side that took on Arklow Town.

Aughrim Rangers will contest their first adult final in the Wexford Women’s League after scoring a dramatic late winner in their Divisional Shield semi-final at home to Seaview United’s second team.

In an end-to-end game, Clara Connolly and Georgina Canavan were on target for the home side while Jamie Walsh scored both goals for the visitors.

With extra-time looming, Emma Keenan got on the end of a breaking ball, lobbing it into the net with only seconds remaining.

In the other semi-final, St. Joseph’s proved too strong for Ferns United’s second team, enjoying a strong first-half to lead 4-0 thanks to goals from Laura Warren, Emerson Doran and two from Amy Mitten.

The Kilmuckridge did enough in the second-half to see the game out and progress to the final.

Meanwhile, Carnew put in their performance of the season at home to Arklow Town in Division 3 North with a 7-0 win. Lucy Kemple scored four with Julie Rawson adding two, while Ciara Kenny also found the net.

Fixtures

Saturday

Under-11 Cup first round: Aughrim Rangers 2nds v. Coolboy Rangers.

Ger Dunne Under-16 Cup first round: Coolboy Rangers v. St. Leonards 2nds.

Under-16 Premier Division: Aughrim Rangers v. Ballindaggin FC.

Under-16 Division 1: Arklow Town v. North End United.

Sunday

‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Cup first round: Carnew FC v. Killenagh Wanderers; Campile United v. Seaview United 2nds; Cloughbawn AFC v. Aughrim Rangers; Fastnet Rovers v. Camolin Celtic; All Blacks v. Arklow Town.

