Aughrim Rangers on fire against Newtown United

It was eight and great for Aughrim Rangers as they stormed past Newtown United at the Matt Kelly Grounds to register their first victory in the U-15 Shield competition on Sunday morning.

The game got off to a bright start for the away side as they had two quick goals within the first eight minutes, it was Marc O’Shea at the double for Rangers with two tidy finishes to give his side an easy 2-0 lead.

Newtown struck back in the 15th minute when Scott McKenna got on the end of a through ball up the middle before a brilliant strike over the Aughrim keeper Cormac Sheridan in what was a superb strike from the United man to help his side get back into the game.

The goals kept coming at the Matt Kelly Grounds. Midfielder Olivia Shannon grabbed a brace with two goals in the 25th and 30th minute. A first-time finish into the bottom corner for her first goal and a header at the back post to put her side 4-1 up.

The first half ended with a brilliantly worked goal for the travelling side. A ball into the box from a corner-kick was met by the head of Marc O’Shea who wrapped up his hat-trick just on the stroke of h

It didn’t take the away side to get back on the scoresheet and add to their goal tally. Five minutes after the restart Adam Lifely chipped the goalkeeper from outside the box to give his side a 6-1 lead.

Lifely wasnt finished yet though as he added to his tally in the 58th minute with another brilliant strike that curled over Ben Synnott in the Newtown United goal.

The home side grabbed a consolation goal ten minutes from time when Jake Robertson scored the goal of the game, 30 yards out a strike that blasted past Cormac Sheridan in the Aughrim goal and into the back of the net. It won’t be a game that Robertson will look back fondly on, but that strike is one to remember for the young attacker.

Aughrim wrapped up proceedings with two minutes to go when the persistence of John O’Reilly paid off as the striker worked hard to win the ball back in the penalty area before slotting into the bottom corner with a tidy finish.

A great win for Aughrim Rangers who should build in confidence after this impressive display at the Matt Kelly Grounds.

Newtown United: 1. Ben Bynnott, 2. Scott McKenna, 3. Aaron Roy, 4. Cillian Coffey, 5. Cathal O’Toole, 6. William Valentine, 8. Dylan Dunleavy, 9. Leo Maguire, 10. Jake Robertson, 11. Brooklyn Doyle, 12. Aidan Heffernan, 13. Michael Synnott.

Aughrim: 1. Cormac Sheridan, 2. Ryan Kinsella, 3. Adam Lifely, 4. Cillian Duffy, 5. Conor Wilson, 7. George Doyle, 8. Colm McGuckian, 9. Rhyan Moules, 10. Evan Byrne, 11. Marc O’Shea, 12. Cormac Keegan, 13. Olivia Shannon, 14. Thady O’Sullivan, 15. John Fanning, 16. John O’Reilly, 17. Daragh Fox.

Referee: Shay Ferguson