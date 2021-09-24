Aughrim prevail in dramatic hurling final replay against Kiltegan

Aughrim 1-13

Kiltegan 0-13

This Junior ‘C’ hurling championship final replay took up where it left off last Saturday, as these two evenly matched teams locked into a titanic battle from the off. It was all go under the lights in Avondale, as the teams went for it from the throw-in.

It was Aughrim who started the brightest, as they hit the Kiltegan net with the first score of the game. Good work from Cillian McDonald, led to John Toomey coming off the shoulder and lashing the ball to the net. A quick start. Kiltegan steadied the ship and got their hands on the ball to answer with three points of their own. Andy Foley grabbed a score, between a free and a score from play from Liam Kavanagh.

It was at this stage that the real tit-for-tat, end-to-end nature of this game took over. Ian Clancy started the scoring with a free for Aughrim. Sean O’Neill replied for Kiltegan with a lovely running score. Clancy, again, broke a ball to himself and swung it over. Kiltegan landed the next two scores at this point, with a Liam Kavanagh free and point from Mark Pierce from what looked like the carpark in Avondale.

Clancy landed three frees towards the end of the half, but this is answered by another monster score for Kiltegan from Anthony Furlong. A physical battle with plenty of skill thrown in, a very entertaining first half ended Aughrim 1-5, Kiltegan 0-7.

The second half continued to be a very close, tight and tense affair. Clancy and Kavanagh traded frees early on, with both men landing two each. It was at this point that both goalkeepers came to the fore.

In the 40th minute, Aughrim keeper David Whitty made a great save from Joey Maher at close range. A minute later, John Keogh made a save for Kiltegan from Thomas Hayden, down low to his left. Liam Kavanagh landed a free for Kiltegan from the Whitty save, while Hayden made up for his missed chance by swinging over a point on the run from a puck out.

Ian Clancy landed a peach from the side-line for the Granite men, with Liam Kavanagh answering that with a free. A huge goal chance passed by Kiltegan at this stage, with Mark Pierce bearing down on goal only fore Whitty to repel the shot once again. Entering the last ten minutes, this game was in the balance with just one point in the difference.

Aughrim landed another free to give them some breathing room, but Kiltegan were only starting to ramp up the pressure. Sean O’Neill landed a ball to the edge of the square for Liam Kennedy to flick it over the bar. Joey Maher landed a straight after for the west men, before Kavanagh added another free to bring the gap back to the minimum with a minute on the clock.

Every ball being hotly contested, every challenge questioned, every opportunity gold at this stage. Aughrim found the will to grab two scores in the last minute. Cillian McDonald landed a beautiful score off the stick and was added to by Thomas Hayden who latched on to the puck out to send the ball over the bar. Up went the roar, and Aughrim thought it was over.

It wasn’t. There was drama left on this one. Kiltegan got their hands on the ball. The forced it down the field and managed to land it down to Aughrim’s packed six-yard box. Bodies everywhere, the ball hard to see, the net rattles, the cheer goes up, but the ball is lashed outwards towards the sideline. The Kiltegan crowd thought it was in, but somebody on the Aughrim line managed to scoop it clear. The final whistle went, and it was Aughrim’s night.

Kiltegan had great performances from Liam Kavanagh on the frees, Sean O’Neill, Andy Foley and Eoin O’Neill. If there was one thing they might rue; it was the higher number of wides and the performance of David Whitty in the Aughrim goals.

Aughrim had good performances from scorer-in-chief Ian Clancy, John Toomey, Oisin Dunne and Thomas Hayden. They have won silverware again this year, and hurling is alive and well in the Granite City.

Aughrim: David Whitty; Oisin Dunne, Dean Barnes, Jack Murray; Paddy Byrne, Conor Lambert, Shane Arthur; John Toomey (1-0), Mark Clancy; Brian Hanlon, Cillian McDonald (0-1), Ian Clancy (0-10, 7f); Darragh O’Shea, Peter Quigley, Thomas Hayden (0-2). Subs: Mick Darcy for Thomas Hayden.

Kiltegan: John Keogh; James O’Brien, Gavin Keogh, Padhraig Farrell; Paul Murray, Eoin O’Neill, Anthony Furlong (0-1); Sean O’Neill (0-1), Mark Pierce (0-1); Liam Kavanagh (0-7, 6f), Liam Byrne, Dean Davis; Andy Foley (0-1), Joey Maher (0-1), Laurence Murphy. Subs: Denis Hayes for Laurence Murphy, Liam Kennedy (0-1) for Dean Davis, Shane Tobin for Anthony Furlong, Ferghal Farrell for Padhraig Farrell.

Referee: Eddie Leonard