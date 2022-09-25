Aughrim hurling on the rise as Lambert and Clancy combine to topple St Patrick’s in Junior ‘A’ decider

Augrim 5-18

Aughrim produced an outstanding performance to claim the Junior ‘A’ hurling crown in Aughrim on Saturday evening when defeating St Patrick’s by a significant 5-18 to 4-5 scoreline after a pulsating battle between both teams.

On this form, the Granite City men should more than hold their own at the Intermediate grade in 2023 and they will be a welcome addition to the second tier of Wicklow hurling where they will join Western Gaels as up and coming clubs in the county.

The headline grabbing aspects of the game are the hat-trick from Aughrim full-forward Robert Lambert and the superb tally of 2-11 from the electric Ian Clancy as St Patrick’s struggled to live with the youth and hurling of Liam Keenan’s men at times.

The Dunbur Park side will look to two fortuitous goals in two minutes in the second half that arrived from a free and a sideline ball as fatal blows to their challenge, pushing Aughrim from 3-9 to 3-4 ahead to a major gap of 5-9 to 3-4.

From here to the final whistle, Aughrim would harvest a further nine points while St Patrick’s could only manage 1-1 with the energy well and truly gone from their challenge.

As well as the scoring exploits of Clancy and Lambert, Aughrim can look to strong performances from Thomas Hayden, Conor Lambert, the midfield pairing of Cillian McDonald and the hugely impressive John Toomey, as well as major inputs from Dylan Byrne, Mark Clancy, Jack Murray, Dara O’Shea, Peter Quigley, Brian Hanlon, Shane Arthur and Mick D’Arcy.

St Patrick’s realised they were in bother early on when Robert Lambert rattled the net twice in the opening 13 minutes and led by 2-3 to 0-3 when John ‘Dee’ O’Brien and Wayne Farrell were sprung from the bench.

These changes had an immediate impact, with Robin Mooney firing home past David Whitty.

However, a bomb of a ball from John Toomey was gathered by Robert Lambert who kicked home for his hat-trick despite savage pressure from the Pat’s defence.

But John ‘Dee’ O’Brien was making his presence felt out the field in the big way and he caught from Michael O’Brien’s puck-out and fired long to George Connors who was fouled. His subsequent free was blocked but Luke Connors was on hand to finish home, 3-3 to 2-2 and Pat’s right back in this game.

Four tasty points from Clancy (three frees) and a beauty from Dylan Byrne were answered by a single pointed free from ‘Dee’ O’Brien and we headed to the break with Aughrim leading by 3-8 to 2-3 but far from comfortable given the goal threat of the Pat’s men.

A superb point from George Connors gave the Dunbur men more hope although Aughrim fired a quick retort through Brian Hanlon.

Connors, who looked dangerous throughout this game at corner-forward, scored the first of two of the finest goals you’ll ever see scored in Aughrim in the next move.

Miley O’Brien fed Connors who looked to be in a bad spot for a shot on goal at the dressing room end but from a ridiculously tight angle he unleashed a fierce rocket that screamed past Whitty and almost ripped the net to shreds. It was an outstanding score.

A foul on Robert Lambert gave Ian Clancy what looked to be a relatively easy shot for a point with eight gone but he spotted the Pat’s defence off the boil and walloped home to the roof of the net. A moment later he was on sideline duty and his wicked cut sizzled through the Aughrim air and deceived O’Brien in the Pat’s goal and landed plum in the back of the net. 5-9 to 3-4. Surely no way back for Pat’s.

But wait! George Connors wasn’t finished with his magic just yet. A long ball from ‘Dee’ O’Brien dropped down on top of a group of bodies but Connors had the ability and talent to flick home deliciously past Whitty with 13 gone. Miley O’Brien followed quickly with a point but that would be their last score.

John Toomey was mountainous in this game but in that last quarter he was incredible, reminding this writer of the BFG, galloping across the land, leaping like a warrior to catch fleeting dreams before winning frees or, as he did in the 20th minute, driving them over the bar from way out the field.

Aughrim pushed on relentlessly. Ian Clancy was untouchable and should have had their sixth goal but flashed his effort over the bar. He added six of the nine points that followed, Toomey with one, Conor Lambert with another and just rewards for a quality shift at centre-back, while Brian Hanlon grabbed the other.

The final score is somewhat harsh on the Pat’s men who had very capable men all over the field, with Christy Moorehouse toiling hard in defence and John ‘Dee’ O’Brien changing the game when he came in while George Connors’ goals will be remembered for a long time to come.

But those two goals early in the second half were tough blows to take and with Aughrim hurling as they were, there was only going to be one winner after that.

Aughrim: David Whitty; Shane Arthur, Thomas Hayden, Mick D’Arcy; Jack Murray, Conor Lambert (0-1), Mark Clancy; Cillian McDonald, John Toomey (0-1); Dara O’Shea, Dylan Byrne (0-1), Brian Hanlon (0-3); Peter Quigley (0-1), Robert Lambert (3-0), Ian Clancy (2-11, 1-5f, 1-0s/l). Subs: Adam Keegan for D O’Shea (42), Paddy Byrne for M D’Arcy (44), Jamie Fleming for P Quigley (58), Paul Whelan for S Arthur (60).

St Patick’s: Michael O’Brien; Andy O’Brien, Andrew Conway, Christy Moorehouse; George O’Brien, John O’Brien, Conor Daly; Robin Mooney (1-0), Paul Kelly; Will Robinson, Kevin Cody, Luke Connors (1-0); John O’Brien (0-1), George O’Brien, George Connors (2-2). Subs: John ‘Dee’ O’Brien (0-1, f) for K Cody (18), Wayne Farrell for P Kelly (18), Miley O’Brien (0-1) for G O’Brien (29, inj), Kevin Ivers for W Robinson (H/T), Charlie O’Brien for J O’Brien (55).

Referee: Ciaran Fleming (Baltinglass)