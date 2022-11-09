Aughrim blitz St Kevin’s to get their U19 campaign off to a flying start

Aughrim 4-8

St Kevin’s 1-7

A blistering opening 10 minutes from the home side had this Paudge Dooley U19 ‘B’ football championship Group 2 Round 1 game effectively over before it got a chance to get going.

The swift moving from the Aughrim forwards and the space for the ball to be delivered made it all too easy for the Granite City side to find their men and carve open the St Kevins defence.

Aughrim got the scoring underway when a free from Joe McGuckian found Alex Kavanagh in space and he turned and took on his man to send the ball over the bar.

Then came the Aughrim onslaught with three quick-fire goals, two from Conail O’Brien and one from Alex Kavanagh.

The move of the game was a point from the hard-working Joe McGuickian who worked back and overturned the ball in his corner-back position and the ball was worked out through the hands the length of the field and Joe was on hand at the opposite end to send the ball between the posts.

Conail O’Brien would get his third goal of the game and we hadn’t even 10 minutes on the clock.

St Kevins made a few positional switches and it seem to shore up the flow of ball coming into their defence and they started to grow into the game. They registered their opening point midway through the opening half from Shay Duffy.

The pace of the game dropped somewhat as we come to the end of the opening half, but St Kevins were rewarded for their hard work when they were awarded a penalty. Luke Byrne stepped up and made no mistake to leave it 4-6 to 1-2 at the break.

Aughrim opened the scoring in the second half with a point from the hard-working Jack Byrne but then came a spell of dominance from St Kevins. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to make it count on the scoreboard.

Three points from Glen Patton, who came on as a half-time substitute, gave them a lift. His first being a real peach after getting the ball out near the sideline and from around 30 yards out before turning and splitting the posts.

St Kevins battled willingly until the bitter end and outscored the home side 0-5 to 0-2 in the second half, but the damage had already been done and the home side ran out comfortable winners.

Aughrim: Mark Shannon; Finn Byrne, Leo Byrne, Sam Healy; Cian Keogh, Hugh Gunning, Lorcan Toomey; Jack Byrne (0-1), Dylan Byrne; Joe McGuckian (0-3), Patrick Leccardi (0-1), Dermot Toomey; Conaill O’Brien (3-0), Alex Kavanagh (1-3), Cameron Byrne. Subs used: Layton O’Neill, Calum McKenna.

St Kevins: Sean McEvoy; Dan Murphy, Patrick Clarke, Eoghan Murphy; Donagh O Tuathail, Luke Byrne (1-0), Jack Mooney; Sam Reid (0-1), Conor Donoghoe; David Peppard, Charlie Chamney, Shane Corrigan (0-2); James Durcan, Shay Duffy (0-1), Peadair Halpin. Subs used: Eoin Reid, Glen Patton (0-3), Ciaran Clarke, Noah Lawlor

Referee: Eamonn Doyle (Kiltegan)