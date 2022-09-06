Athletes descend on Rathdrum for Community Games cross country championships

The Rathdrum cross country team at the Wicklow Community Games Cross Country Championship in Rathdrum Rugby Club

The Arklow cross country team at the Wicklow Community Games Cross Country Championship in Rathdrum Rugby Club

The Westside cross country team at the Wicklow Community Games Cross Country Championship in Rathdrum Rugby Club

The Shillelagh cross country team at the Wicklow Community Games Cross Country Championship in Rathdrum Rugby Club

Orlaith Byrne and Emma Hyland race for the line in the U-6's race

Theo and Alia Harris at the Wicklow Community Games Cross Country Championship in Rathdrum Rugby Club

Eoghan Miley is in sight of the finish line

"Go" the under-8 boys race gets underway at the Wicklow Community Games Cross Country Championship in Rathdrum Rugby Club

The Roundwood cross country team at the Wicklow Community Games Cross Country Championship in Rathdrum Rugby Club

It has been a very busy year for the children of Wickow Community Games as this year’s national finals were held over a number of weekends instead of the normal two weekends

The organisation held their final county event of the year with the cross country on Sunday in Rathdrum Rugby Club Rathdrum.

“A sincere thank you to all who made the day a great success and wishing good luck to all the children who will be participating at both national finals,” said Wicklow Community Games PRO Phyllis Farrell. .

The cross country teams at under-12/13/14 girls and boys will represent Wicklow at the national finals in Navan Adventure Centre on Sunday, October 8.

The swimming winners will represent Wicklow along with cycling on grass and marathon in UL Limerick on Saturday, September 24.

Results Cross Country:

U-6 Girls (County Only) - 1st: Orlaith Byrne (Lakeside); 2nd: Emma Hyland (Lakeside); 3rd: Zina Egbunike (Lakeside); 4th: Aisling O’Neill (Lakeside); 5th: Charlotte Rae (Westside); 6th: Lucy Reid (Lakeside).

U-6 Boys (County Only) - 1st: Eoghan Miley (Lakeside); 2nd: David Woolhead (Lakeside); 3rd: Kevin Polpoola (Lakeside); 4th: JJ Stynes (Westside).

U-8 Girls (County Only) - 1st: Ella Willoughby (Shillelagh); 2nd: Molly Roddy (Westside); 3rd: Mollie Dixon (Arklow); 4th: Freya Coughlan (Lakeside); 5th: Lucy Geraghty (Arklow); 6th: Connie Byrne (Rathdrum).

U- 8 Boys (County Only) - 1st: Dubem Egbunike (Lakeside); 2nd: Fionn Redmond (Rathdrum); 3rd: Sam Whelan (Rathdrum); 4th; Jake O’Connor (Lakeside); 5th: Daniel Woolhead (Lakeside); 6th: David Phelan (Rathdrum).

U-10 Girls (County Only)- 1st: Georgia Coughlan (Lakeside); 2nd: Clodagh Phelan (Rathdrum) 3rd: Julianne Buck (Rathdrum) 4th: Sadhbh Glennon (Lakeside) 5th: Abbie Stynes (Westside) 6th: Alia Harris (Ashford-Glenealy)

U-10 Boys (County Only)-1st: Dylan Burke (Lakeside); 2nd: Devin Sheerhan (Rathdrum) 3rd: Lucas Kavanagh (Roundwood); 4th: Daniel Cleary (Rathdrum); 5th: Matthew Chambers (Lakeside) 6th: Jamie Winterbottom (Rathdrum)

U-12 Girls - 1st: Jessica O’Connor (Roundwood); 2nd: Isabelle Warren (Lakeside); 3rd: Emily Behan (Lakeside); 4th: Ciara Winterbottom (Rathdrum); 5th: Lucy Keely (Westside); 6th: Shelia Murphy (Shillelagh).

U-12 Boys - 1st: Zach Kavanagh (Roundwood); 2nd: Evan Gregan (Shillelagh); 3rd: Charlie Gahan (Lakeside); 4th: Aaron Hendrik (Lakeside); 5th: Caoimhin Glennon (Lakeside); 6th: Fiach Morris (Aughrim-Annacurra).

U-13 Girls - 1st: Helen Winterbottom (Rathdrum); 2nd: Lara Buck (Rathdrum); 3rd: Ella Breen (Rathdrum); 4th: Myra Dowling (Rathdrum); 5th: Siun Byrne (Arklow); 6th: Layla Dixon (Arklow)

U-13 Boys -1st: Niall Dowling (Westside); 2nd: Jake McKenna (Roundwood); 3rd: Jack Higgins Roundwood.

U-14 Girls - 1st: Alaoise Geraghty (Arklow); 2nd: Tianne Kelly (Rathdrum) 3rd: Erin Rae (Westside); 4th: Layla Dixon (Arklow); 5th: Eoibhinn Higgins (Roundwood); 6th: Kate Geraghty (Arklow).

U-14 Boys - 1st: Michael Keely (Westside): 2nd: Oisin Donelon (Roundwood); 3rd: Finnan Kinsella (Shillelagh); 4th: Ruairi Glennon (Lakeside); 5th; Eddie Murphy (Shillelagh); 6th: James Gregan (Shillelagh).

U-16 Boys - Marathon – 1st: Noah Harris (Ashford- Glenealy); 2nd: Sean Behan (Lakeside); 3rd: Ben Neville (Shillelagh); 4th: Owen Gibbons (Arklow).