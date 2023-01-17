Athletes come out in force as over 1,000 people gather in Avondale Forest Park for Leinster cross country races

Aoife O'Sullivan and Iona Murnane of Inbhear Dee AC at a changeover during the U-16 girls relay race.

The Bray Runners U-12 girls relay team with their medals for third place: Saorla Doyle, Ella Brosnan, Ellen Schmitt, Laoise Walsh-Maguire, Kate Ní Cheallcháin, Olatz Cole-Garcia.

The Roundwood AC U-14 girls relay team with their medals for thirrd place: Ayla Lowe, Jessica O'Connor, Ellen Medleycott, Lara Lawlor.

Ellen Schmitt of Bray Runners crossing the line in thirrd place in the girls U-12 relay race.

Ellen Medleycott of Roundwood AC finishing third in the U-14 girls relay race.

The start of the Under-12 girls relay race at Avondale.

More than 1,000 athletes, coaches and supporters came together at Avondale Forest Park last Sunday for the Athletics Leinster Intermediate, Masters & Juvenile Relay Cross Country Championships.

The atmosphere at the event was electric with a great sense of excitement, enthusiasm, and positive energy among the crowd.

Known for its steep hills and tough finishing stretch, Avondale has earned a reputation as one of Ireland’s most challenging cross-country circuits.

This week’s course was superbly marked on a loop which ran under the viewing tower and ‘Beyond the Trees’, the new visitors’ attraction.

In contrast to the rain filled days leading up to the event, the weather was cold but thankfully dry.

The course held up relatively well throughout the programme giving good underfoot conditions, a real bonus for the athletes and spectators.

With Bill Porter ready on the microphone and athletes rearing to go, there was only one thing left to do: race!

The juvenile relay races kicked off proceedings for the day. In a sport which is usually classified as individual, it was great to see all the boys and girls line up with their clubmates as a team.

While some teams strategically discussed tactics and baton changes, others adopted a more nonchalant attitude.

Regardless of prep-time, relay races always present surprises and are guaranteed to bring drama, thrills and some unexpected baton spills.

The programme started positively for the host county in the girls U12 4x250m relay where six strong teams lined out.

Bray Runners AC (A) team pulled out all the stops and stormed home for a bronze medal.

The team members were Ellen Schmitt, Kate Ní Cheallacháin, Laoise Walsh-maguire, Olatz Cole Garcia, Saorla Doyle, Ella Brosnan. Bray Runners A.C. (B) were next in 10th position (Teagan O Neill, Niamh Graham, Anna Caulfield, Cara Boyle). St Benedicts Inbhear Mór A.C. finished in 14th (Aoife Phillips, Abbie Byrne, Libby Dillon, Beth Heaney, Emmie O Shea), Parnell AC finished 15th (Clodagh Phelan, Julianna Lorinczi, Ellen Cullen, Delphine Hardel, Lily O Toole), Inbhear Dee A.C. followed in 16th (Hannah Clarke, Eva Snell, Aisling O Brien, Millie Mackay) and Roundwood and District A.C. were 17th(Liadh Fitzmaurice, Charlotte Rooney, Ailbhe Kelly, Luisne Nic Cormaic)

The U12 Boys 4x250m were next up and did really well in what in red hot competition.

The results were as follows: Bray Runners A.C finished 7th (Ben Grumley, Callum Jenkins, Ben Mythen, Oscar Caden, Adrian Captari). Greystones and District A.C were 10th (William Hance, Kevin Mc Hugo, Ultan Mc Kinney, Noah Samuel Byrne, Naoise Mc Gonigle, Conor Fleming). Roundwood and District A.C finished 11th (Oisín Kelly, Brian Óg Higgins, Darragh Gaskin, Ciaran Mulligan, Daniel Corneliusson). Inbhear Dee AC were 12th (Senan O Brien, Jack Sullivan, Odhrán Convery, Andrew Mitchell, Charlie Mitchell).

Again, Wicklow had strong representation in the U14 relays.

The Roundwood and District A.C team of Ayla Lowe, Ellen Medlycott, Jessica O Connor and Lara Lawlor led the charge in the U14 girls which secured them a Leinster bronze medal.

Parnell AC finished in 10th (Lily Belton, Ella Breen, Sarah Brennan, Maya Dowling, Ava O’Connor and Ceibhionn O’Lynn). Bray Runners A.C. were 12th (Isla Graham, Sophie Mackle, Lucy Hanly, Doireann Doyle, Nicoleta Captari). Inbhear Dee A.C. were 15th (Aoibheann Ó Brien, Juno Fallon, Ria Dalton, Summer Fitzsimons, April Donohoe).

Five Wicklow teams entered the boys U14 relay race, all of which put in great efforts. Roundwood and District A.C finished 5th (Zach Kavanagh, Jack Higgins, Kelan Lawlor, Fionn Stephens).

Greystones and District A.C finished 6th (Luke Joyce, Ethan Bramhill, Conor Graham Byrne, Finn Connerty, Donncha Comerford, Cian Ryan).

Inbhear Dee A.C were 10th (Fionn Convery, Hank Murnane, James Carroll, Daniel Clarke). Bray Runners A.C. finished 11th (Oisin Whelan, Rian Holmes, Luca Ricinschi, Harry Esani, Elijah Rooney) and St Benedict Inbhear Mór A.C were 12th (Tommy Dillon, Adam Priest, Eoghán O’Reilly, Ruairi Cullen).

Inbhear Dee AC girls’ and boys’ team featured in the podium in the U16 relays. The girl’s team of Iona Murnane, Kacey Kelly, Hannah Brabazon, Aoife O’Sullivan, Rose Donohoe finished in a fine bronze medal position while their clubmates Cian Chatterjee, Sonny Anderson, Aaron Fitzsimons, Daniel Mitchell, Harris Bremner stormed home for silver.

Agonisingly close, both girls and boys Bray Runners AC teams put in a great team effort but unfortunately just finished out of the medals in 4th. The boys team consisted of James Foot, Oisin Fitzgerald, Johann Schmitt, Samuel Whelan, Adam Craxton and the girls Róisín Murray, Kripa Kissanthomas, Kate Hanly, Catherine O Neill, Layla Keneeally.

Greystones and District A.C U16 girls finished in 6th (Sarah-Jane McCarthy, Ella Dallaghan, Liliana Drew, Seren Stamper Walshe) while Roundwood and District A.C were 7th in the boys race (Enda Leacy, Jake Mckenna, Oisin Donelon, Alan McGrath)

The master women combined with the men’s 65+ race were first to tackle the larger black loop.

This loop essentially guided participants on a tour of Avondale’s beautiful tree-lined grass stretch, ‘The Great Ride’. Incorporating the top course where the viewing tower stands, a steep sharp descent to the bottom course and long drag to the cairn in the distance before looping back, the route was certainly not for the faint hearted.

At this point of the day, most spectators gathered at the brow of the killer hill and watched as competitors were directed through the elements of the testing course.

Catherine O’Connor was the first Wicklow athlete to ascend from the treacherous mount and run for home where she finished in 13th place overall.

She was followed by her Sli Cualann teammates Donna Quinn in 26th position and Emily Ryan in 36th. Ashling Smith of Bray Runners AC stormed home to take a bronze medal in her F50 age category.

Lorrain Creane crossed the line in 42nd while Sli Cualann’s Debbie Griffin and Annmarie Kenny finished side by side in 46th and 47th respectively.

Combined with the women’s master race was the M65 category where Sli Cualann AC’s Billy Tyrell picked a silver medal for his category and his teammates William Belton finished in 5th and Richard Fox in 9th.

On to the master’s men 6000m where Wicklow had over 20 athletes on the start line. The guys did really well and left it all out there as they tackled the tough hill two times.

Sli Cualann’s line up included Darren Mooney, Luke Lennon, Michael Finnan, Robert Murphy, Niall Coppinger (third in age category), Ben Mooney, Rene Borg, Ian Brennan, Cormac O’Ceallaigh, Paul Kelly, Anthony Breen, Andrew Sullivan and Charles Mitchell. Bray Runners participants included Thomas Conway, Paul Donohoe, Dominic Horan, Fred Jones.

While Wicklow had no representation in the intermediate women’s race, we were served up with some sensational running in the intermediate men’s 8000m race.

In-form Sli Cualann A.C.’s Derek Crammond led out the pack and held a lead for the majority of the race. However, Vinny Connolly of Mullingar Harriers caught up with Crammond in the final lap and the pair had a gruelling battle until the final stages where Connolly eventually took the win and Derek came home for a sensational individual silver medal.

In addition, Derek led his Sli Cualann team of Donal Flannery (13th), Robin Mooney (16th), Tim Grummell (17th), Ben Kinsella (21st), Alan Dalton (25th), Diarmuid Kavanagh (31st), Tony Monaghan (36th) and Aran Lynham (37th) to a team silver.

Wicklow County Athletics Board would like to thank all their members for their hard work and diligence in planning this superb and well organised event.

“A big thank you goes to the following who made this day possible; our sponsors Joma, all the stewards and officials who volunteered, Coillte and their staff for providing and facilitating the venue, Rathdrum Order of Malta for providing first aid and of course all the talented athletes and supporters that arrived on the day,” said Athletics Wicklow Chairman Bill Porter.