Ashford’s Lee Newsome wins Formula Vee race with Annacurra’s Jack Byrne in second

Lee Newsome, left, and Jack Byrne, right, celebrate after taking first and second positions in the Selco.ie Formula Vee race in Mondello Park, Donore, Co. Kildare.

Ashford man Lee Newsome took an impressive win at round eight of the Selco.ie Formula Vee championship at Mondello Park last weekend.

Just like the July meeting last year driver had to contend with sweltering weather conditions. While it was nice for the large crowd at the county Kildare circuit, the drivers had to deal with a slick track. Due to the heat, the rubber being laid down really was only sitting on top of the tarmac and not going deep into the surface and thus creating greasing track conditions.

A fantastic entry of 25 cars took to the track for qualifying, which as with all Formula Vee races was going to be important, but on the tight national circuit used this weekend made it even more so. It was series leader and reigning champion Anthony Cross who took pole position from Newsome by a mere 0.075 of a second!

In fact, the top nine drivers were covered by the same second, showing how competitive the class has become this year.

As the lights went out it was Newsome who got the best start and led the field into turn one. Championship leader Anthony Cross got swallowed up by the pack of the line but held on to just stay in second behind Newsome.

Donegal man and one of the main contenders in this year’s championship, Jordan Kelly, slotted into third place by holding the outside line around turn one to move ahead of his brother Owen.

The other Newsome, this time Sean, the baby of the family, also showed good pace starting from fifth on the grid and remained ahead of another Wicklow man, Jack Byrne, from Annacurra, who held sixth on the opening lap but was setting quicker times than those ahead and began to move up as the laps went by.

The pace was hot as ever and the tight confines of Mondello Park meant every overtake or even an attempt of one must be executed with precision. If it was then a driver could easily lose more than one or two places if not successful.

Newsome was happy in the lead, absorbing the pressure put on him by Cross and co. behind. As he should as he won race one here at the last round and his car looked to be handling well. Sean Newsome made a move on Kelly allowing Byrne to follow him through.

It was now three Wicklow drivers in the top five! Cross tried all he knew to get by Newsome, inside lines, outside lines, late braking, anything to even force the leader into a mistake and all the while trying to defend from Kelly who never likes to hang around too long before making his own move on the person in front.

He duly did at turn three, making a nice move down the inside of Cross to move into second. This move cost Cross time and Sean Newsome made ground and attacked at turns four and five before making an excellent switch back from the outside line to the inside line at the final corner to move ahead of Cross to take third place.

This was not in the plan for the series leader who is more accustomed to being the one doing the overtaking. He made a better exit and gained the momentum down the straight to repass Newsome and hold his third place for now. This played into the hands of Byrne who jumped ahead of Newsome to move into fourth place.

Cross, having to defend from Byrne, got another great exit from the final corner a lap later which allowed him to get alongside Kelly and out braked him on the outside and rounding turn one in a brilliant move to go back into second place.

This allowed Byrne to follow through at turn two. By turn four Owen Kelly got by his brother to move into fourth.

In one lap Kelly moved from second to fourth! It was all happening now, but it let Newsome, the leader, open a gap at the front.

As Byrne and Cross went into the double apex right hander out “the county”, as they say in Mondello, Byrne got up the inside of Cross at the second part and moved into second place.

As the second and third men battled it out over the next couple of laps, fourth place Kelly closed in on them and as Cross cut back from the outside line at turn one Kelly clipped his back wheel spinning Cross round and into the grass. Disaster for Cross who dropped right back to eighth place as he re-joined the track.

This gave Byrne a lot of breathing room to concentrate on catching leader Lee Newsome. Kelly, after his collision dropped back to Sean Newsome who tried everything to get by. It was shaping up to be a Wicklow whitewash if he could get into third.

Time was running out, however, and with only a couple of laps to go it looked as if it was going to be too much for Byrne to close in and get by.

There were back markers ahead though who could slow the leader and give him a chance. As Byrne whittled down the lead of Newsome to close right on his gearbox, they caught the back markers on the final lap.

With the chequered flag being prepared there were only three corners left in this thriller. Newsome stuck to the defensive line, making Byrne try the long way round each corner. Now by the slower men the final corner remained.

Byrne went high and wide to get a better exit and as he drew alongside Newsome heading for the flag he ran out of road as Newsome held on to take the chequered flag to win by 0.078 of a second. A brilliantly entertaining race and one where everyone watching wanted to go on for another couple of laps. Kelly came home in third to complete the podium.

Speaking with the winner after the race he could not hide his delight in taking the win.

“I got a good start and got the jump on Anthony and got into the lead,” he said. “I had my mirrors full for a while and weathered the storm and they battled with each other which played into my hands for a while. Then Jack got into second and was full in my mirrors and I had to hold him off there on the last lap through backmarkers too, but I did, and I’m delighted to get the win.

“Hopefully we will get good racing like that in Kirkistown next time out, I can’t wait,” he added.

In a hard-fought race Byrne was also delighted with his driver up through the field and to get into second.

“I had to work hard to get up through the field and then to catch Lee with backmarkers and yellow flags everywhere it was hard but great fun too.

“I’m delighted to get second though as it was also getting a bit toasty out there with the heat today,” he said.

The drivers head north of the border and to Kirkistown Racing Circuit in Down for Round 9 of the Championship on August 27.

Results:

Selco.ie Formula Vee National Championship - 1st: Lee Newsome; 2nd: Jack Byrne; 3rd: Owen Kelly.

VW Spares ‘B’ Championship – 1st: Owen Kelly; 2nd: Sean Newsome; 3rd: Donal Downey.

LOH Motorsport Rookie Championship – 1st: Aaron Murray; 2nd: Kieran Hannon; 3rd: Sylvie Bartlett.