Ashford’s Dean Newsome off to a flying start in the Selco.ie Formula Vee championship in Down

After the long winter break the Selco.ie Formula Vee the 2023 Championship began at Kirkistown Racing Circuit in County Down on Saturday, with Ashford’s Sean Newsome claiming an impressive win.

The northern circuit situated on the Ards Peninsula always provides close racing and close qualifying times.

No more so than this time out as the top seven cars were covered by the same second. With 29 cars taking to the track for qualifying the interest and the continued growth of the series is just reward for the hard-working series organisers.

This is after last season’s race winners Owen and Jordan Kelly and ‘B’ championship winner Donal Downey moving on to Formula Ford. Colm Blackburn who last raced in 2018, bought back his old car from Donal Downey was most impressive in qualifying by putting his car second on the grid.

Gavin Buckley topped the timesheets in his newly painted Sheane in a very Joey Dunlop esq colour scheme. Kirkistown is made up of two long straights with a chicane in the middle of one and a tight and twisty loop at the top. This means being in the slipstream is vital and both can gain or lose you positions during the race. One mistake and you can go from hero to zero in one foul swoop while in a tight battle at this track.

The championship had two races this time out the first being for the VW Spares and LOH Motorsport Rookie Championship runners.

Heading the grid for this race was Sean Newsome from Ashford in his Sheane from Ronan Doherty who was also in a Sheane. As the lights went out it was Newsome who got away the best and led into turn one.

The long drag towards Debtors Dip can be hard for the leaders to hold the field at bay as those behind can already get a toe and make up places. Newsome and Doherty held on and held their positions with Robert Fleming slotting into third. This was Doherty’s maiden race and it looked like he had been at it for years driving well and running a good pace.

He may have plenty experience of sim racing which has stood to him, but the real thing is different. He was facing the test and so far, was passing with flying colours by running right on the back of Newsome and challenging him into the hairpin.

Newsome had his line covered though and held firm in the lead. A great run onto the main straight pulled him alongside Newsome to start lap two and as he nosed ahead, he ran wide onto the bumpy outside line at Debtors Dip.

He lost the back end but caught it until the car put him sideways again and forced him across the track and taking to the grass it looked like his race would end up in the barriers.

He held it though, and got it back in a straight line and managed to go around the Marshalls hut at turn two and re-join the track. He was back down to 9th place though. This let Newsome away with a big lead and all he had to do was bring it home.

However, Robert Fleming hadn’t given up and after four laps began to close in on him. Andy Keogh, Sean McCallion and Aaron Murray were also having a good scrap for third place. Doherty was closing in; he was lapping a second quicker than the three in front and got passed McCallion and Murray starting lap seven.

By turn three, Fisherman’s, he was past Keogh and up to third. Newsome had now upped his pace and grew his lead slightly, but his clutch was starting to give him trouble and exiting the hairpin you could hear it slip.

With only a couple of laps left could he hold on to his lead? It wasn’t looking good as both Fleming and Doherty were closing in with a couple of laps to go. A better exit of the chicane gave Doherty the run to the hairpin, and he passed Fleming on the inside to move back into second place.

Time was running out though, but the gap was down to one second starting the penultimate lap. Another great exit from the chicane gave Doherty a chance at the hairpin but Newsome held him, but his clutch was much worse.

In fact, the friction plate had broken. He lost drive out of the hairpin which allowed Doherty to get alongside and pass him down the main straight and into the lead. What a comeback from the young man from Dunloy, in county Antrim in his first ever car race.

Sadly, his lead was short lived as the red flags came out as behind them Ken Bowne left his braking too late and collided with Colm O’Loughlen at the hairpin.

As the race was declared from the lap before Newsome took the win from Doherty with Andy Keogh taking third which was a great result for the Tyre Doctor backed driver who put in a lot of work rebuilding his car over the winter.

Speaking after the race Newsome was happy and relieved to get the win.

“I got pole and held the lead for the first lap holding off Ronan, then he went off. Race was going fine until my clutch started to slip from the end of lap three and by the end it was getting really bad and began to lose time everywhere, especially coming out of the hairpin. Ronan got by but the red flags came out, which helped me as I don’t think the car would have lasted another lap,” he said.

Results

VW Spares B Championship - 1st: Sean Newsome; 2nd: Andy Keogh; 3rd: Robert Fleming.

LOH Motorsport - 1st: Ronan Doherty; 2nd: Niall O’Mara; 3rd: Jonathan Hyde.