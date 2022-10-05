Ashford Rovers march on

Ashford Rovers 4

Shillelagh United 0

Ashford got the better of league rivals Shillelagh as Rovers progressed in the SFAI U16 National Cup after an impressive 4-0 win at Ballinalea Park on Sunday morning.

It was set up for a great cup tie. Both sides were competing for the league and with a late penalty winner and a red card in their last game at Ballinalea Park it looked as if it had the potential to be a brilliant first-round fixture.

It was a very slow start to the game with neither side making any clear-cut chances to open the scoring, but the game started to go in the favour of the home side just on the stroke of the half-hour mark.

On the 33rd minute the hosts took the lead, a great passage of play down the left wing gave Rovers attacker William Smith the opportunity to drive a low powerful effort towards Cathal Fitzsimons’ near post and the netminder could do nothing to stop the strike and Rovers took the lead.

Shillelagh pushed for an equalising goal but just couldn’t find a way past Craig Armstrong in the Ashford goal as he pulled off some decent saves throughout the half to keep his side in front.

The hosts grew in confidence in the early stages of the second half and the with only a minute on the clock Ashford grabbed their second goal through their talisman Zach Nichols. Nichols nabbed two goals against Shillelagh in their last game, but this goal would be a goal to remember for the young striker.

A shot from at least 25 yards out took Fitzsimons in goal by surprise and sailed over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net.

Ashford were in complete control from then on. A third goal in the 55th minute made sure Rovers were progressing to the next round. A corner floated in by Cillian Dunne met the head of Leon Reynolds who nodded home into the back of the net.

Shillelagh had some chances to grab a goal back in the late stages but just couldn’t capitalise on their chances. Milo Quinn whipped in a dangerous corner in the 61st minute which caused a scuffle on the line as Shillelagh tried to force the ball over the line but somehow Armstrong managed to get the ball clear.

A fourth goal in the final few minutes was the nail in the coffin for the away side, a throw on the right-hand side from Leon Reynolds picked out Josh Cleary Byrne in space. Cleary Byrne controlled the ball, turned and shot towards the far corner with a tidy finish past Fitzsimons.

A brilliant performance from Ashford Rovers to earn their progression into the second round of the National Cup, but they will now turn their attention to the Wicklow Shield as they host Roundwood on Sunday at 1pm while Shillelagh are back in action on Sunday at the Community Grounds as they take on Newtown United.

Ashford Rovers: 1. Craig Armstrong, 2. Jason Ashley, 3. Daniel Daly, 4. Fintan Conyard, 5. Colin Ashley, 6. Dani Salazar, 7. Owen Savage, 8. Callum Rooney, 9. Zach Nichols, 10. William Smith, 11. Leon Reynolds, 12. Reuben Glover, 13. Josh Cleary Byrne, 14. Cillian Dunne, 15. Robin Pearcey, 16. Jack Conyard.

Shillelagh: 1. Cathal Fitzsimmons, 2. Cormac Murphy, 3. Joe Carroll, 4. Lee Dagge, 5. Odhran Mahony, 6. Darren Fogarty, 7. Scott Dixon, 8. Ryan Walker, 9. Donal Rawson, 10. Milo Quinn, 11. Oscar Judge, 12. Fionn de Faoite, 13. Mosi Rawson, 14. Nathan Finucane, 15. James Dragusin, 16. Nicky Ryan.

Referee: W. O’Brien