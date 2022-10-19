Ashford Rovers claim under-15 Premier title

Wicklow Rovers 1

Ashford Rovers 4

ASHFORD ROVERS were crowned under-15 Premier Division champions after coming from behind to beat Wicklow Rovers 4-1 in Whitegates on Sunday morning.

Despite falling behind in the first half, knowing that they only needed a draw to secure the title, the eventual champions rallied and put the home side away with four goals after a stylish second-half performance.

From an Ashford point of view, Sunday morning very much made for a celebratory atmosphere. All they had to do was make the short trip to Wicklow Town and secure a point, and they would return to Ashford with the trophy in-hand.

A defeat would have opened the door for Shillelagh to mount a late challenge to their hopeful status as league champions.

The two teams initially matched up with Wicklow setting out a 4-2-3-1 shape, while Ashford answered with a 4-3-3.

They would not keep that shape for long.

Ashford started well enough and fashioned a couple of decent half chances. Zack Nichols laid the ball back to Leon Reynolds, whose lofted pass over the top was in search of the menacing Bailey Collingwood, only for his shot to go wide.

Shortly afterwards, a tantalising Nichols free-kick delivery across the face of goal narrowly avoided both Callum Rooney and captain Dani Salazar.

Then, with just 18 minutes on the clock, a cat was thrown amongst the pigeons.

A throw-in high up on the left-hand side was worked infield well by Wicklow Rovers until it reached Conor Williams. He put his left, luminous orange boot to the ball, and stroked it home from just inside the box beyond Craig Armstrong to give the home side the lead.

While they were able to craft some half openings and chances for potential chances, Ashford were finding it difficult up against a resilient, determined Wicklow side that was hell-bent on spoiling the party or, at the very least, putting the non-alcoholic sparkling cider on ice for a while.

Shortly after the 20-minute mark, Ashford introduced William Smith, switching to a 4-2-3-1 with Smith just off Nichols. The difference was night and day, as they began to establish a foothold in the midfield area.

On 22 minutes, they had their equaliser.

Smith was involved, as he laid the ball back to Reynolds, who threaded a through ball down the inside right for Owen Savage to chase.

Goalkeeper Jack Neville waited for half a second, but that was all it took for Savage to latch onto possession and slide the ball home.

Six minutes later, they scored again.

This time, the ball was worked out to Collingwood out on the left-hand side.

He cut inside onto his right but was brought down by a Wicklow defender. The penalty was given, and Nichols stepped up to convert and send them into the half-time break leading 2-1.

Wicklow Rovers introduced Stephen Kavanagh at the break, but it was Ashford who struck first. After having a goal disallowed for offside, they very quickly made up for it with the third goal.

From the subsequent clearance free-kick, the ball went straight to Nichols.

Before the goalkeeper could reset, the striker effortlessly lifted the ball up and over his head from the edge of the box and into the back of the net for his second goal of the day and Ashford’s third.

Ashford kept pushing for a fourth, with Nichols denied a hat-trick by Neville at one point. However, with 18 minutes gone in the half, they got their fourth and a second hand on the league trophy. Once again, Nichols was involved, as his shot was saved by Jack Neville.

It squirmed out into the path of Smith, however, and he did the rest, putting the ball into the back of the net to complete the comeback and make the score 4-1.

Ashford, revelling in their inevitable status as champions, hunted a fifth, with Nichols once again being denied a treble by the crossbar.

They would have to settle for four however, not that they will have minded all that much, as the final whistle heralded scenes of celebration.

One trophy presentation to Dani Salazar, draped in an Ashford Rovers flag, later, and it was official.

Ashford Rovers. 2022 WDSL Premier Division Champions. And deservedly so.

Wicklow Rovers: Jack Neville; Alfie Doyle, Jack Byrne, Mason McGovern, Chris Smith; Jack O’Leary, Joe Culleton; Finn Dunne, Conor Williams, Senan O’Donovan; Sean Guerin. Subs: Stephen Kavanagh for E. Dunne (HT), Jack Lambe for J. Culleton (46), Aaron Czwalina for S Guirean (46), Cillian Rice for M. McGovern (66), Aranu Bermingham for A. Doyle (66).

Ashford Rovers: Craig Armstrong; Daniel Daly, Dani Salazar, Jason Ashley, Colin Ashley; Fintan Conrad, Callum Rooney, Leon Reynolds; Owen Savage, Zack Nichols, Bailey Collingwood. Subs: William Smith for F. Conyard (21), Cillian Dunne for O. Savage (53), Josh Cleary Byrne for W. Smith (56), Robin Brooksbank-Pearcy for B. Collingwood (57), Fintan Conyard for C. Rooney (68)

Referee: Mark Wynne.

