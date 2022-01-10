Ashford lose out to Shamrock Rovers in LFA Youth Cup encounter

Shamrock Rovers 6

Ashford Rovers 1

Ashford Rovers bowed out of the LFA Youth Cup at the fourth-round stage at the hands of a very formidable Shamrock Rovers in Enniscorthy on Saturday afternoon.

Leading 2-1 at the break, the hosts took control of the game in the ten minutes immediately following the interval and their Co. Wicklow opponents had no answer to their devastating brand of quick, progressive football.

It was a tough assignment for Ashford who came down the N11 with hopes of controlling the game and emerging with the prized possession of a place in the next round. They had their moments but conceded too many clear-cut chances to their foes over the course of the contest.

Shamrock Rovers made their intentions known from the opening moments, they knocked the ball around on the deck but were also adept at stringing a quick through-ball to the always lively duo of Jakub Wasilewski and Aaron Dunne.

Ashford withstood most of their probes in the first half, despite playing against a breeze that did them no favours when they were forced to defend deep. They could have been behind within three minutes as Dapo Abidoye sent Waslewski away only for the Shamrocks man to fire across the advancing Fionn Doyle and wide.

Cian O’Connor was next to miss the target for the Enniscorthy boys as they settled into the test quickly. However, Ashford’s best spell would also prove to be the first quarter and they went close themselves when Shane Marah sprung Ryan Beale into the clear only for Shadrach Obwubiko to get back and make a telling tackle.

A misplaced clearance saw Keevan Doyle in space in the 13th minute, but his shot fizzed wide left from outside the box. Later, a Luke Fitzpatrick pull-back from the right found Ronan Gilpin arriving in the box but his shot was blocked to safety.

Shamrock Rovers almost went in front when Aaron Dunne headed a Jamie Keeley cross just wide at the back post in the 22nd minute but the opener did soon arrive when a powerful run from Onwubiko ended with him forcing Doyle into a low save only for Dunne to turn in the rebound.

One would have become two had Doyle not supremely tipped a Kyle Baker shot around the post in the 29th minute but there was nothing the visiting ‘stopper could do to deny Wasilewski from doubling their lead when Onwubiko’s header from Cian O’Connor’s corner came down off the crossbar.

At this stage it felt like the hosts could race away but Ashford found their way back into the game when Keevan Doyle went down under pressure in the box and was awarded a penalty. Gilpin stepped up to coolly convert the spot-kick to give the visitors renewed belief.

The second half proved to be a lot less balanced, with Shamrock Rovers taking control immediately. Wasilewski made it 3-1 with a clinical low finish from Alan O’Connor’s perfect through-ball in the 48th minute.

They had a chance to add another six minutes later when Baker was tripped, but his spot-kick came down off the bar and he was penalised for touching the ball a second time when trying to head in the rebound.

Baker’s goal did come less than sixty seconds later when he was found by Cian O’Connor at the back post and he half-volleyed past Doyle. Forays forward were rare for Ashford at this stage, but Gilpin did work Will Hayes with a crisp low strike on the hour mark.

However, Wasilewski completed his treble in the 66th minute, Cian O’Connor slipped him in, just outside the box on the right and he unleashed a thunderbolt to the opposite far top corner, giving Fionn Doyle no chance.

That was the cue for wholesale changes to start on both sides as they each emptied their benches. Ashford did almost nab a goal back when Karl Drummond sent a crisp half-volley across the goal and wide but there would be no second score for the Wicklow lads.

The game was meandering towards a conclusion when Alan O’Connor decided he would rival Wasilewski for goal of the day when he sent an almost carbon-copy finish from the outside right, into the top left corner to wrap up a comprehensive Shamrock Rovers win in style.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Will Hayes; Alan O’Connor, Gary Kennedy, Shadrach Onwubiko, Jamie Keeley; Dapo Abidoye (capt.), Cian O’Connor, Darragh Farrell, Kyle Baker; Jakub Wasilewski, Aaron Dunne. Subs. - Luke Boxwell for Wasilewski (68), Miley Fortune for Baker (68), George Spencer for Kennedy (73), Tom Cash for Abidoye (73), Eoin Blanchfield for Hayes (73).

ASHFORD ROVERS: Fionn Doyle; Josh Nicholls, Evan Byrne, David Butler, Shane Marah; Luke Fitzpatrick, Luke Messit (capt.), Ronan Gilpin, Sean Birchfield; Ryan Beale, Keevan Doyle. Subs. - Adam Kearns for Nicholls (68), Dylan Doyle for Fitzpatrick (71), Charlie Leonard for Beale (75), Callum Mitchell for Birchfield (77), Karl Drummond for K. Doyle (80).

REFEREE: Niall Whelan.