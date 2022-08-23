Ashford lay down marker with big win over Aughrim

Ashford 4-16

Aughim 0-7

Ashford laid down a real statement of intent on Sunday morning last in Ballinakill when putting Aughrim to the sword in the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ Football Championship in beautifully sunny conditions.

Both sides were guilty of some wasteful shooting in front of the uprights in the early stages as seven wides were tallied on the bounce.

Conor Phelan stopped the rot when firing over the opening score of the game in the 11th minute for Aughrim which turned out to be the only time they would lead in the game.

Ashford replied with Ross Quinn landing a point from distance. Aughrim suffered a blow in the next passage of play when losing Jason Doyle to a black card for a deliberate pull down on Ashford’s Cormac Doyle.

Brian Coen opened his account for the game with a point from the resultant free-kick to put Ashford ahead, bringing an end to a low-scoring first quarter.

Ashford started moving the ball at pace and linking up with each other. David Dowling split the uprights from distance before Conor Lambert replied with a point for Aughrim after some good build up play from Mick Brennan and Adam Keegan. Ross Quinn set up Rob Clarkson to rifle over Ashford’s fifth point of the contest.

Danny Dowling was fouled on his next attack and Brian Coen dispatched his second point on the 20-minute mark. Cormac Doyle fielded a wonderful mark but things got heated in the next passage of play and a short shemozzle ensued as tempers frayed briefly and a number of yellow cards were dished out to each club by match referee Ciaran Goff.

Marksman Brian Coen notched up his third pointed free on resumption of the game. Rory O’Brien had a goalbound shot deflected out by a good save from Lee Fitzpatrick for a 45.

Mick Brennan duly steered the ball through the uprights for one of the scores of the game which was followed up by an almighty long-range point from Dean Newsome for Aughrim to cut the deficit to two going into the dying stages of the opening half.

Ashford rallied again and Cal Connelly harvested their seventh point of the game just before the half-time whistle sounded as the score read 0-7 to 0-4.

Ashford restarted on the front foot with Brian Coen pointing from a tight angle. Danny Kavanagh made a dashing run through the Aughrim rearguard and offloaded to Cormac Doyle who nestled his shot through the back of Richard Keegan’s net.

From here on it was plain sailing for Ashford as they tore their opponents asunder with some breathtaking football. Cal Connelly pointed before a brace of majors soon followed, Brian Egan and Danny Dowling each raising a green flag.

Another brace of points were added before Aughrim slowed the rot with a neat point from Shane McGuckian, to close out the third quarter with the score now reading 3-11 to 0-5.

A number of fresh legs were introduced into the sweltering heat, however Ashford never took the foot off the gas and powered on with Coen and Treanor both rising white flags. Brendan Manning rolling back the years made a penetrating run through the Aughrim rearguard, audaciously selling a dummy on a brace of defenders, before steering the ball between the uprights, much to the delight of the Ashford faithful in the 55th minute.

Adam Keegan replied with a beast of a point for Aughrim, however the outstanding Brian Coen drilled home his goal on the stroke of normal time before they added another brace of points before the full-time whistle sounded.

Ashford: Lee Fitzpatrick; Joey Driver, Michael Dickenson, Rian Dwyer; Sam Bishop, Craig Lawlor, Rob Clarkson (0-1); David Dowling (1-2), Danny Kavanagh; Ross Quinn (0-1), Dean Mooney, Cal Connelly (0-2); Brian Egan (1-0), Brian Coen (1-7, 5f), Cormac Doyle (1-1). Subs: Shane Marah, Gavin Weir, Brendan Manning (0-2), Mikey Treanor 0-1.

Aughrim: Richard Keegan; Jason Doyle, Tom Murphy, Mark Clancy; Shane McGuckian (0-1), Robert Lambert, Ian Clancy; Pierce Lawlor, Mick Brennan (0-1. 45); Adam Keegan (0-1), Conor Phelan (0-1, 1f), Patrick Lacardi; Conor Lambert (0-1), Rory O’Brien, Dean Newsome (0-1). Sub: Hugh Gunning.

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)