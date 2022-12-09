Ashford AC’s Jonas Stafford to race for Ireland at SPAR European Cross Country Championships in Turin

Ashford AC's Jonas Stafford will race for the Ireland U20 cross country team in Turin this weekend.

Ashford AC runner Jonas Stafford will race for Ireland in the 28th edition of the SPAR European Cross Country Championships which take place at La Mandria Park in Turin this weekend.

Talented Jonas becomes only the second ever male athlete from Wicklow to qualify for the competition and will run as part of the national under-20 team following his wonderful performance at the All-Ireland Even Age Group Cross Country at Rosapenna Golf Course in Donegal recently that seen him finish third in the Junior race (first under-18 home).

Jonas joins Roundwood’s Noelie Kavanagh as the only Garden County men who have reached this standard of cross country competition, with Kavanagh competing with the best of the continent in 1999 in Belfast.

Wicklow Athletics Chairman Bill Porter says that Jonas Stafford is an athlete that is having a wonderful season and is most certainly one to watch for the future.

“Jonas is a wonderfullyfierce talented athlete,” said Bill. “He’s having a great season and he’s getting on brilliantly. He’s one to watch for the future in a big way,” he added.

Having secured third spot in Donegal meant Jonas automatically qualified for the competition in Turin and he will be joined on the Ireland U20 team by Nicholas Griggs of the Mid Ulster AC, Sean Casey and Mark Hanrahan of Ennis Track AC, Callum Morgan from St Malachy’s AC in Belfast and Sean McGinley from Finn Valley AC in Donegal.

Jonas is coached by the hugely respected Feidhlim Kelly who has had a major influence on some of Ireland’s top athletes in recent years.

The race will kick off the action for the day in Turin starting at 8.35am Irish time and you can watch it live on the European Athletics YouTube channel https://youtube.com/@EuropeanAthletics and highlights will feature on RTÉ 2.