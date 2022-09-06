Arklow United win a thriller against Enniskerry in Ballyman

Enniskerry 3

Arklow United 5

Arklow Utd survived going a man down and a brave second-half Enniskerry FC comeback to come out the right side of an eight-goal thriller in the under-13 league in Ballyman on Sunday.

A brace each from Aaron Parle and Wesley Brogan inspired Arklow to victory on the day, despite the away side losing Sam O’Toole to a red card midway through the first half.

Right from the off, it was Arklow who were in the ascendancy in terms of chance creation. Jamal Abdul was twice presented with opportunities. First, he volleyed a Stephen Byrne corner over, while later on, when a defensive clearance rebounded into his path, his shot was saved by Luca Paeda.

Eventually, though, the pressure told as Arklow got their noses in front. Another Stephen Byrne corner was cleared, but only as far as Sean Farrell. His shot was parried, but for Conor Kennedy to arrive on the scene and convert the rebound.

Arklow kept coming as they looked to press home the advantage. Cody O’Neill saw the most audacious of long-range, lobbed efforts come off the bar, while Abdul hit the side-netting from a good pass by Stephen Byrne.

For Enniskerry, they were offered hope whenever a high dropping ball was put in behind the Arklow centre-backs, who struggled to repel such a threat at times. One such instance saw Seb Hartes draw a decent save from Aidan Farrell, while another move ended with Ethan Bradshaw’s attempt to lob Farrell go inches wide of the post.

It was through this avenue that the major moment of the half occurred. Once again, a long ball up the middle caught the Arklow defenders off guard. Seb Hartes tried to take advantage and carry the ball towards goal. He was brought down by Sam O’Toole outside of the box but, due to being the last man, he was shown a red card.

Fresh off this dismissal, Enniskerry equalised. The resulting free-kick was taken by Ethan Bradshaw, whose shot came off a defender trying to clear off the line and into the back of the net.

Arklow responded admirably. Stephen Byrne saw a header cleared off the line, while Zack Kennedy dragged a shot wide of the post. Enniskerry then fashioned a chance to take the lead, when Hartes had a shot saved and Bradshaw could only hit the sidenetting with the rebound at a tight angle.

On the stroke of half-time, relief came Arklow’s way in the form of the game’s second goal. Abdul dug a pass out to Stephen Byrne, who took his time before squaring into Wesley Brogan, who stroked the ball into the back of the net to put his side back in front.

If the first half was a demonstration of Arklow’s spirit and resolve, they used the second half to stretch their legs and put the game beyond doubt. Aaron Parle was front and centre of this, as he helped himself to two goals int eh second period, while Wesley Brogan would complete his brace to put them 4-1 to the good.

Enniskerry threatened a dramatic comeback, with a pair of own goals bringing the game back to 4-3. Arklow would not be denied, however, as Aaron Parle notched the second of his two goals to put the game to bed and rubberstamp the deserved 5-3 win.

Enniskerry FC: Luca Paeda, Sam Carvey, Cian Allman, Noah Loronz, Adam Cross, Callum Nolan, Patrick Miller, Hubert Citko, David Koslov, Seb Hartes, Felix Olufade, Reuben Lynham, Ethan Bradshaw.

Arklow United: Aidan Farrell, Sean Farrell, Sam O’Toole, Jamie McEvoy, Conor Kennedy, Zack Kennedy, Rory Jameson, Adrian Rhiabokowski, Aaron Parle, Stephen Byrne, Cody O’Neill, Robbie Hempenstall, Wesley Brogan, Jamal Abdul.

Referee: Mark Wynne