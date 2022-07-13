Arklow Town’s Summer Cup tournament is a superb success

Arklow Town played host to the very first under-10 Summer Cup tournament on Saturday, with 20 teams travelling from across Leinster to take part in the inaugural event.

Over 600 supporters packed out Travers Insurances Parks to watch some of the fantastic football that was on show in fantastic weather in the sunny southeast.

The teams walked out onto the pitch in front of hundreds of parents and supporters to tune of the Champions League music before standing and singing the national anthem.

Templeogue were crowned cup champions after beating Clontarf Blue in the final. Wexford’s Glynn-Barntown won the Shield final while Rathnew picked up the plate and Leicester Red won the plaque.

Two men instrumental in organising the event were Ryan O’Neill and Gavin Canavan and without the pair, the competition would not have happened.

“We (Arklow Town) play in the Wicklow League, but we love the competitive edge of tournament football,” said Ryan, speaking during the event which was organised and crafted to an excellent standard.

“So, we brought the lads to a couple of tournaments and we recognised that we didn’t really look the part arriving to them with kits and stuff. So, we thought, ‘why don’t we host our own tournament?’ to raise a few bob for the lads and that was the start of it.

“I just think it’s such a good concept and idea that we could do this for every level. Use this as a blueprint for the club and we put this tournament through every schoolboy level. What that does then is generate interest in the club itself, obviously a bit of revenue and stuff like that for the club but it starts bringing the standard of football in the club up, and all of the teams competing in it.”

“We just hope that this is the first of maybe doing six or seven of them a year,” he added.

Arklow Town President John Kavanagh also spoke about the impact it has on the children and how instrumental it is for players of this age to be playing against different teams than they usually would.

“It’s a whole different culture for them, you’re meeting and coming up against people and players that you haven’t played before and meeting parents and coaches of different clubs and it’s raising the profile of the club too,” he said.

Arklow Town weren’t the only representatives from the Wicklow League with Enniskerry YC, Greystones and Rathnew also taking part.

Enniskerry YC manager Bryan Dunne heaped praise on the likes of Ryan O’Neill and Gavin Canavan for their role in constructing the new competition.

“It’s absolutely outstanding from start to finish, I mean the organisation and the pre-work involved was colossal and there’s a couple of them like Ryan and Gavin who were instrumental in organising everything. From the WhatsApp texts, players, teams, numbers, all that kind of stuff. It was great.”

“The biggest thing for me is the experience for the kids and no matter the level you’re at, it’s important to get these experiences for the players because these are memories that you’ll always have and to come down and play some of the best teams from around the different counties is a great experience and something they’ll always remember,” he said.

Rathnew coach Barry Mernagh also singled out the organisation of the event while speaking after the first couple of games.

“It’s organised really, really well, there’s a good few teams and a good amount of talent here so we’re happy to be down here. You forget sometimes how good our teams are, some people run the Wicklow League down, but I was watching Arklow Town there a minute ago and our team too and the Wicklow League is as strong as anywhere else,” he said.

It was a fantastic occasion for all involved with matches spread across three pitches at Travers Insurance Park.

The hundreds of children involved with their respective teams were given a number of games to play across the day, while there were also food vans, coffee docks, music and more made available by Arklow Town for the hundreds of parents who had travelled to watch the inaugural event.