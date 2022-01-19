Arklow Town too strong for Lusk United in LFA U19 Cup

Arklow Town 4

Lusk United 2

Arklow Town’s under-19 side overcame Lusk United on Sunday evening in what was a free-scoring LFA U19 Cup game at Travers Insurance Park.

After a frenetic opening few minutes of the game the home side started to control the ball in the midfield which resulted in them getting the first couple of chances in the half.

After four minutes Abby Healy broke through the defence but her early effort from a narrow angle was saved well by the Nadine Kelly in the Lusk goal.

Arklow were controlling the ball more and midfielder Lucy Kindlon lofted a ball over the defence which Ciara Lancaster latched onto. As she touched the ball around the keeper the angle narrowed, and her shot hit the butt of the post.

Shortly afterwards Healy broke through again and, similar to her teammate, her effort from a tight angle rattled the post to keep the game scoreless.

The first goal of the game arrived after 13 minutes against the run of play when Emma Walsh broke onto a long ball from the Lusk defence to finish neatly into the bottom corner. Arklow kept the pressure on with Nadine Kelly keeping Healy out again before they managed to level the tie.

Jodie Walsh broke down the wing as the home side piled forward and as she cut inside the opposition’s defence her curling effort from the edge of the box nestled in the far corner to level the game.

The game fell into a lull for the next ten minutes with both sides cancelling each other out but 20 minutes in Healy made another burst down the wing and started making her way towards the endline. As she got there, she managed to square it to Lizzy Bourke who slotted home expertly.

Chances became few and far between as the half moved on until Lusk won a free about 40 yards out. They cleverly lofted the ball over the defence and after a mix up in the Arklow defence they were awarded a penalty.

Winger Annie Boardman stepped up to the spot and levelled the game with a well taken penalty into the bottom corner. The half petered to its conclusion then, leaving the sides level at the break.

Straight after the whistle Arklow piled forward again and, after a mix up, Healy finally managed to get her name on the scoresheet, finishing well from the edge of the box. Chances were few and far between after the third goal as both defences were clearing ball after ball.

And then Abby Healy pressured a defender coming out with the ball, she dispossessed them and casually finished into the goal to virtually kill the game of as a contest in the 60th minute.

From there to the final whistle Arklow were in complete control with Lucie Kindlon showing plenty of nous to keep the ball the way from the opposition.

Lusk did try to push forward but Farrin Wolohan and Amy Morgan held them out expertly to finish off any last chance that Lusk had to narrow the final score.

Arklow Town: 1. Emilija Joncaite, 13. Erin Bardon, 4. Amy Morgan, 5. Farrin Wolohan, 6. Caoimhe Appelby, 17. Jodie Walsh, 8. Lucie Kindlon, 10. Paula De Cea Ibanez, 3. Ciara Lancaster, 9. Lizzie Bourke, 11. Abby Healy. Subs: 7. Ava O’Brien, 15. Micheala O’Reilly.

Lusk United: 1. Nadine Kelly, 2. Sophie Gibbons, 3. Sorcha Cuevas, 4. Luca Dudas, 5. Cliona Byrne, 7. Katie Sandford, 8. Katie O’Brien, 9. Lucy Sandford, 11. Anne Boardman, 13. Emma Walsh, 14. Aimee Cuevas. Subs: 15. Katie McBride, 16. Lynsay Cuevas.