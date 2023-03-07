Arklow Town overcome Newtown United to reach the last eight of the Wicklow Cup

The Arklow United team who provided the opposition for Newcastle FC in their first ever game, in the WDSL at Shoreline last weekend.

Wicklow Cup

Arklow Town ‘A’ booked their place in the quarter-final of the Wicklow Cup by overcoming Newtown United ‘A’ 4-2 in a thrilling tie in Travers Insurance Park on Saturday evening.

The Magpies held a 1-0 advantage at the break thanks to a Dillon Carthy strike, but Shane Walker fired a 25-yard shot to the net to draw Town level after the change of ends.

However, Newtown soon regained the advantage through Jack Elliott, but the Arklow side didn’t let their heads drop and a smart finish from Conor Smith made it 2-2.

The hosts then took the lead for the first time when Darragh O’Leary hit the back of the net and Joe Ledwith sealed the deal late on with their fourth goal.

Holders Avonmore were made to work hard to see off the challenge of Ashford Rovers ‘B’ after extra-time in Ballinalea Park on Saturday.

Adam Browne and Callum Pursey scored for the winners, while Ronan Gilpin converted a penalty for Rovers.

Shamrock Celtic proved too strong for Ballywaltrim as they stormed to an 8-2 success at Shamrock Park on Sunday. Jack Fox and Luca Rampersaud both bagged doubles, with Gary Dempsey and Dean Noble netting one apiece and two own goals adding to their tally.

A lightning start paved the way for Glenealy’s 2-1 victory over Roundwood. Goals from Alan Driver and Noel McKenna had them 2-0 up within 20 minutes and, although Roundwood pulled a goal back from a Ryan Burke penalty midway through the second half, they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Kevin Murray and Robbie Eyre got the goals for Ashford Rovers ‘C’ as they earned a 2-0 win over Wicklow Rovers at Whitegates on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, St. Peter’s saw off Arklow Town ‘B’ 6-1, Arklow United ‘A’ beat Carnew ‘C’ 2-0 and Glencormac United edged out Greystones 1-0 (see focus matches).

Division 1

St. Anthony’s moved to within eight points of leaders Arklow United ‘A’, with three games in hand, by overcoming St. Patrick’s 4-1 at Kilcashel on Sunday.

Philip ‘Farmer’ Brien, Shane Doyle (two) and an own goal accounted for the visitors’ tally, while James Murray converted a penalty for St. Patrick’s.

Ben Gilligan, Eoin Kavanagh and Roan Lynch got the goals for Carnew ‘A’ as they chalked up a 3-0 win over Arklow Celtic at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Division 3

Rathnew took a big step towards the title on Friday evening as they came from behind to edge out Arklow United ‘B’ 2-1 at Arklow Credit Union Park.

Conor Wolohan gave the hosts the lead with a sweet strike, but John Lester curled in a beauty from the edge of the box to draw Rathnew level.

Super-sub John Keogh then grabbed the winner as the villagers moved 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Youths Division

Leaders Wicklow Rovers ‘A’ got back to winning ways as they overcame a tough Avonmore challenge at Whitegates on Saturday.

The pacesetters earned a 2-0 victory, with Evan Conyard and Lorcan Sinnott getting their goals.

An Aran Cavanagh hat-trick helped second-placed Ashford Rovers to a 5-3 win over Shillelagh United ‘A’ at Ballinalea Park.

Mikey Nolan and Nicholas McAllister (penalty) got their other goals, while Macdara O’Neill, Jamie Purcell and Ryan Purcell replied.

Billy Bannon (two), Bill Moorehouse and John O’Brien hit the back of the net for Rathnew as they saw off Wicklow Rovers ‘B’ 4-1 at Shamrock Park. Aaron Armstrong got the Rovers goal.