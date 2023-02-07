Arklow Town march into last 16 of the National Cup as Wicklow and Ashford Rovers bow out

The Wicklow Rovers U13 team who bowed out of the SFAI Subway National Cup last weekend despite a gallant effort against Killarney Athletic in Kerry.

Arklow Town 2

Holycross AFC 0

Arklow Town defeated Limerick’s Hollycoss AFC 2-0 in the last 32 of the SFAI Subway National Cup U14 boys competition following an intense battle at Travers Insurances Park on Monday afternoon.

The game started off well for Arklow Town as they were working the ball nicely between their defence and their midfield, connecting passes perfectly and looking assured at their home venue.

The home side made a few changes through the first half and pressed a little harder.

Alex Whyte made a blistering run through the centre and rifled it into the roof of the net to make it 1-0 on the 26-minute mark, much to the delight of the supporters.

Holycross AFC came out pushing really hard in the second half, pressing high up the pitch to try and win the ball to get them as many opportunities as they were chasing the game.

Arklow Town super sub Lucas Palapaz got involved in the action straight away, missing a chance but making amends by slotting the ball away nicely off the sweet pass from Odhran Cullen to make it 2-0.

This proved to be enough for Arklow Town to reach the last 16.

Arklow Town: Finn O’Leary, Alex White, Reece Doyle, Rian Dunning, Mark Gleeson, Sean Lawlor, Lucas Reid, Odhran Cullen, Ryan O’Neill, Woijeck Kowalczyk, Connor Long, Cillian McDonald, Jamie Walker, Lucas Palpaz, Kaleb Prestage, Daniel O’Loughlin.

Mervue United 4

Ashford Rovers 2

Mervue united scraped past Ashford Rovers in the round of 32 of the SFAI Subway U16 National Cup to progress into the next round after a six-goal thriller.

This game will be one that will be remembered by all who watched it given the high standard of play and the six sweet goals that were scored.

After the first 20 minutes of the game had been played the score was 1-1 and was a pretty close affair.

Just before the half-time interval Mervue United where awarded a penalty and slotted it past the keeper to make it 2-1 but straight after that penalty Ashford had an attack of their own and rifled it off the crossbar for the last bit of action for the first half.

Early in the second half Ashford Rovers get themselves right back into the game and leveled it up to keep the pressure on Mervue United.

Further down the line Mervue United came up the pitch with another attack and were able to take their chance to reinstate their lead with a calm collected finish. To wrap up the game, Mervue United scored another goal after a great performance from both sides. This result sees the Galway side sail on through.

Killarney Athletic 1

Wicklow Rovers 0

Killarney Athletic overcame Wicklow Rovers at home in a cagey affair in the SFAI Subway U13 National Cup to end the hopes of the talented Whitegates side.

This was a very intense match to watch with both teams pushing hard to grab the opening score.

In the 22nd minute Sam Conyard came close to putting Wicklow Rovers in front after a powerful free-kick which just went over the crossbar. Just before the half-time interval Killarney Athletic fought back as they had a brilliant effort come off the post which was eventually dealt with by Wicklow Rovers.

Killarney Athletic seemed to have the edge of Wicklow Rovers in the first half having more opportunities and even the chance to kill off the game.

Wicklow Rovers came out all guns blazing in the second half and were the better team, pushing back at Killarney Athletic, fighting to get themselves in front and a gain some momentum.

Kale Conyard caused panic in home side’s defence 10 minutes in to the second half only to be denied by the goalkeeper twice in a matter of five minutes.

It was a brilliant defensive display from Killarney Athletic with all credit for the defensive art going out to Ethan Clark, Sean Lyne, Paddy Noonan, Adam Moynihan, Micheal O’Sullivan, Eoin Bennet and Callum Cox.

The winning goal came from a Wicklow Rovers throw in were Jayden Hurley intercepted the ball and slipped the ball into Cian Hegarty who then found Eric Corcoran who stayed calm and composed and slotted it into the bottom right corner of the visitors’ net.

Hard luck to the Wicklow Rovers lads who were superb from start to finish.

Wicklow Rovers: Sam Czwalina, Ben O’Leary, Reece Behan, Kale Conyard, Harry Bowen, Harry Kavanagh, Tommy Morrissey, Tiernan Shortall, Sam Conyard, Richard Carton, Daniel Connolly, Ryan Cox, and Luke Connolly.