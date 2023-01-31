Arklow Town joins forces with Wexford FC in axciting new partnership

Tony Doyle, CEO of Wexford FC, and Arkow Town Chairperson Dave O'Shea at the launch of the partnership between the two clubs.

Representatives and players from Arklow Town and Wexford FC at the launch of the partnership between the two clubs.

Arklow Town Football Club have announced that they will be partnering with League of Ireland club Wexford FC.

On Saturday representatives from both clubs met at Travers Insurances Park to announce the partnership and give their thoughts on the partnership between the two clubs.

John Godkin, Head of Football Operations, for Wexford FC spoke about the plan going forward for the alignment of the two clubs.

“We’ve been in discussions with Arklow Town for the last number of months about the opportunity to form this partnership,” he said. “There’s been a lot of planning behind this partnership over the last while on how to get an alignment between both clubs.

There’s always been a really good relationship between Wexford and Arklow clubs, on a personal note I’ve known the background of Arklow Town and the executive of the club for over 35 years now. This is the best run club in the South East, a very professionally run club and we’re very excited on forming this partnership.

My belief is that if these big clubs don’t form these partnerships with League of Ireland clubs then I think the future of the clubs are going to be a lot more difficult because of the way the FAI have restructured underage football,” he added.

John spoke about the approach for the partnership, what opportunities it gives to young Arklow Town players and how it will also help the coaches.

“The partnership is going to be a two way approach,” he said. “We’ll be working very, very closely with Arklow Town from coaching to the underage academy and summer schools. We would then help mentor and help work with the Arklow Town coaches, whilst also looking for the elite players from the academy to come and play for Wexford FC.

“We have a future agreement in place where if elite players play at the top level there are benefits for both clubs in the future.

“This is an opportunity for young kids now to come into a new League of Ireland setup, we also want to make sure we can also give something back to Arklow Town so that if a player is struggling for a particular age group we will be encouraging that player to go back and play for Arklow as one of our feeder clubs,” he added.

Arklow Town chairperson Dave O’Shea believes that the partnership with the Wexford club will help develop the Town.

“We’re obviously delighted to be entering into this partnership with a well-known League of Ireland club,” he said. “There will be loads of mutual benefits for both clubs over the coming years but a key benefit for us in the short term is the player pathway for our talented footballers.

“We’ve always been proud of the standard of footballers the club has produced, and we have always been able to give these players a good standard of coaching and facilities but the elite level of football in the country now is at League of Ireland level and we need to be creating a pathway for our players in that direction,” he added.

Dave spoke about working with a club outside the border of County Wicklow and how this opportunity will be for the betterment of Arklow Town.

“We don’t focus on the county border thing because our schoolgirls teams currently play in the Wexford league so we’ve always had a footprint in Wexford football.

“We will always be a local community based club, we will always be looking to attract players from Arklow and the borders around the town.

“We hope that this opportunity for players will attract even more players to the club because we will now have that pathway for the elite players.

“Arklow Town Football Club will still be Arklow Town Football Club and having this partnership with an established League of Ireland club like Wexford FC will create a seamless pathway for our players who are good enough to take that next step,” he added.