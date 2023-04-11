Arklow Town drive on to sweet victory over Dublin Bus

Arklow Town 2

Dublin Bus 1

It was a night to remember for Arklow Town as they secured a vital three points against Dublin Bus in a closely contested Leinster Senior League Senior Sunday 1A match.

The game, played at Travers Insurance Park in Arklow, saw the home team continue their push for promotion with a well-deserved victory against visiting Dublin Bus.

The result sees Arklow Town move on to 38 points after 19 games in this competitive division, four behind league leaders Usher Celtic who have two games in hand, and three points behind Arklow Town’s next opponents in second, St Kevin’s Boys, who have played 22 games.

The visitors got off to a blistering start, scoring a beautiful goal from 20 yards out just two minutes into the game. This early strike silenced the home crowd and put Arklow Town under immediate pressure. However, the hosts soon grew into the game and began to create some excellent chances of their own.

One such chance came in the 19th minute when a beautiful cross by Ben Somers found the head of Jonathan Kelty, but his header went just over the bar. This was a clear indication that Arklow Town were not going to let the early goal affect them, and they continued to press forward.

Their efforts soon paid off, as they equalised on the half-hour mark with a well-worked goal from Stewart Mills. A brilliant through ball to Mills was followed up with a tidy finish into the bottom corner, giving Dublin Bus keeper Darren Greene no chance.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and went close to taking the lead just before half-time. A well-delivered corner by Mills found the head of Tomas Lynch, but his header went just wide of the post.

After the break, Arklow Town were awarded a free-kick in a good position, and it was their free-kick maestro Jonathan Kelty who stepped up to take it. He curled the ball towards the top left corner, but it went just over the bar by a couple of inches.

Kelty wasn’t to be denied, though, as he turned provider on the hour mark. His well-delivered free-kick to the back post was volleyed into the back of the net by defender Jack Somers, an excellent finish that put Arklow Town in the lead.

Dublin Bus piled on the pressure in the final 20 minutes, but the home side defended well, and their goalkeeper Willy Horseman was in inspired form, making some crucial saves to deny the visitors a way back into the game.

The win was a massive boost for Arklow Town, who are pushing hard for promotion. They will be hoping to continue their good form when they face St Kevin’s Boys in their next league match, away from home in Whitehall.

The victory against Dublin Bus will undoubtedly give them confidence as they look to climb up the table and secure their place in the higher division.

Arklow Town: 1. Willy Horseman, 2. Owen Moore, 3. Kian Bolger, 4. Jack Somers, 5. Tomas Lynch, 6. Stewart Mills, 7. Ben Somers, 8. Liam Moore, 9. Sean Hurley, 10. Jonathan Kelty, 11. Aaron Kelly. Sub: Calem Devereux for B Somers (80).

Dublin Bus: 1. Darren Green, 2. Cian Kelly, 3. Liam Dwyer, 4. Jason Boland, 5. Darren Brady, 6. Karl Kelty, 7. Conor Byrne, 8. Adam Clarke, 9. Geoff Doyle, 10. Dylan Moore, 11. Cian Cummins.

Referee: Leszek Adamczak