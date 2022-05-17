Arklow swimmer Hazel Bentley selected for European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships

Hazel Bentley with one of the many trophies she has won in her open water swimming career.

Hazel Bentley from Arklow has been selected by Swim Ireland to compete at the LEN European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Portugal in June.

The Asgard Swimming Club and Wicklow Swimming Club swimmer has also met the selection criteria for a round of the LEN European Open Water Swimming Cup later in the summer.

That event would see her testing her mettle against senior competitors and some of the most talented open water swimmers in the world. At the first round in March in Israel, the women’s 10km race – the main event – was won by Brazilian Olympic Gold Medallist Ana Marcela Cunha.

There are four rounds left of the Cup starting this week in Italy, then in Belgrade in Serbia on July 12, Kiel in Germany on August 26-27 and in Barcelona on September 24.

The European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships take place from June 3-5 and Hazel will compete in 10km race.

Last year she travelled to Austria to take part in the Fédération Internationale De Natation (FINA) 10km Open Water Swim and won in a time of two hours and 19 minutes.

Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd said: “After a very successful Olympics and World Short Course Championships in 2021, it is time for our athletes to see how they can move our sport on yet again for Ireland and with so many events on the calendar this summer, we believe that we have struck an excellent balance across all of that which was available to us.”

He added: "It’s also very pleasing to see us back in international open water territory and we will use these selections to help us assess where our talent lies on the continental stage. We wish all of our athletes and their coaches the very best in their preparations over the weeks to come.”

Head coach supporting Hazel for both of her international competitions will by Nickey Burke from Glenalbyn Swimming Club.