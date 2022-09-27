Arklow rowers are ready for 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships in Wales!

Arklow Rowing Club's Andrea Kinsella, Mary Ann Kent, Xena Jordan and Síonna Healy following their medals presentation for the women's doubles and singles at the Irish Offshore Rowing Championships.

With just a week to go, crews from Arklow Rowing Club are completing their last few training sessions before they hit the road to Saundersfoot, Wales, for the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships, which takes place from October 7 to 9.

The crews, who will be rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s top athletes, will be taking part in heats first to determine whether they make it the A or B Finals.

They will also get the opportunity to test out the course prior to race day and acclimatise the Welsh water conditions.

Síonna Healy and Xena Jordan will be representing the club with rankings of IRL03 and IRL04 respectively.

Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent will be representing the club in the women’s double with the IRL01 ranking.

All crews are looking to improve on their performances from last year’s event, where Síonna Healy currently ranks fifth in the World, while Xena Jordan and the Women’s Double of Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent are currently 11th in the world in their respective categories.

Xena Jordan will also be competing in the mixed double with Killurin’s Tom Stafford with a ranking of IRL02.

These crews will also be taking part in the European Rowing Coastal Championships which take place in Donostia, San Sebastian, Spain just a few weeks later, from October 27 to 30, where Arklow Rowing Club will have two top ranked club boats (IRL01), Síonna Healy in the women’s single and Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent in the women’s double. Xena Jordan will be competing as part of the national team with Tom Stafford in the mixed double.

The crews have all had an impressive 2022 season, with multiple top-three finishes in events being held throughout the year in places such as Courtmacsherry and Bantry in Cork, Portnoo in Donegal and most recently in Wicklow for the Irish Offshore Championships, where Síonna Healy in the single and Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent in the double won silver and Xena Jordan came away with a bronze.

The women’s crews also brought home gold (Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent), silver (Síonna Healy) and bronze (Xena Jordan) at the 2022 British Rowing Offshore Championships, where the crews got the opportunity to compete on the course of the World Championships earlier in the year.

To follow all the action during the event, there will be regular updates across the club’s social media channels, on Facebook and Instagram.