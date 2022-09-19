Arklow Rocks topple brave Ballinacor side in Junior camogie semi-final

The Ballinacor camogie team who lost out to Arklow Rocks in the championship semi-final.

Arklow Rocks, who will take on Kiltegan in the county final.

Arklow Rock Parnells 0-13

Ballinacor 0-3

A powerful performance from Arklow Rocks saw them surge to a county final against Kiltegan following a comprehensive 0-13 to 0-3 victory over a battling Ballinacor in Pearse’s Park on Sunday afternoon.

A super showing from Ciara Lancaster who finished the game with nine points and who could have had significantly more was just one of the high points of a win against a Ballinacor side who defended like tigers but who couldn’t hurt the Rocks at the other end.

Add in the running power of Lizzie Bourke, the hurling of Doireann Kavanagh and the defending of Kessica Mellon and you had a serious Rocks outfit to contend with.

Lancaster was off the mark as early as the second minute with a pointed free for a foul on Aine Byrne and she followed that up with a wicked score from play with three gone and not long after a savage block from Ballinacor’s Christine Carter on Doireann Killoran.

Tanya Carter got the Glenmalure side off the mark after five, but Arklow Rocks powered on to the break, adding points from Lancaster (six), Aine Byrne and Roisin Murphy to leave them comfortably ahead by 0-10 to 0-1 when they headed for refreshments.

It wasn’t as if Ballinacor weren’t giving it a serious lash. They were battling hard with Mary Holt, Noelle Ward, Sophie Bergin, Patricia Byrne and Christine Carter to the fore in defence but they couldn’t inflict any damage on the Arklow goals, registering just two wides for the remainder of the half.

Erin Bardon opened the scoring in the second half, giving Ballinacor what looked to be a mountain to climb but they rallied briefly when Michelle Fitzgerald chipped in with two pointed frees in the early stages.

However, points from Lancaster (free) and Roisin Murphy left the Rocks 0-13 to 0-3 ahead and they just weren’t going to be caught.

Fine goalkeeper from Mary Holt kept the Rocks tally stationary for the rest of the game.

The Rocks and Kiltegan should give supporters a cracking final at the same venue on September 24.

Arklow Rock Parnells: Íde Ryan; Kelly Somers, Jessica Mellon, Aífe O’Brien; Doireann Kavanagh, Emma Breen, Zara Fennell; Lizzie Bourke, Niamh Killoran; Roisin Murphy (0-2), Ciara Lancaster (0-9, 4f), Aine Byrne (0-1); Doireann Killoran, Erin Bardon (0-1), Aishlinn Strahan. Subs: Chloe Dobson, Naisie Mellon, Rose Hudson, Stacey Reilly.

Ballinacor: Mary Holt; Aoife Byrne, Noelle Ward, Sophie Bergin; Patricia Byrne, Christine Carter, Natalie Farrell; Siobhan Toomey, Tanya Carter (0-1); Nicola Farrell, Emma Maher, Sarah Nolan; Jessica Carter, Michelle Fitzgerald (0-2, 2f), Leah Hanlon. Subs: Carmel Nolan, Eyrn Carter.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)