Arklow Rocks go on the rampage to secure U16 ‘B’ camogie crown

The Donard-The Glen under-16 camogie team who took on Arklow Rocks in the 'B' cup final in Ballinakill.

The Arklow Rocks under-16 camogie team who beat Donard in the 'B' Cup final in Ballinakill.

Arklow Rocks 5-7

Donard-The Glen 0-0

Arklow Rock Parnells coasted to a comprehensive victory in the under-16 ‘B’ cup camogie final at Ballinakill on Wednesday night.

Even though the margin of defeat was 22 points at the final whistle, the undaunted Donard-The Glens girls held heads high all the way, battling bravely to the end.

At senior level, the Rocks have emerged from a difficult patch and, hopefully, with the successes of their Junior side and now this talented squad, a bright future is surely around the corner.

Donard-The Glen went on the offence from the off, but the attack foundered.

Almost instantly Arklow Rocks’ corner-forward Saoirse Chell found the back of the Donard-The Glen net from Erin Byrne’s cross, and from there the Arklow girls were in the groove.

A minute later Erin Byrne, operating from the other corner, fired between the sticks, the Rocks up by 1-2 to no score.

All the while Donard-The Glen were defending stoutly.

From Tara Grace at full-back to Rose O’Hara in the centre and everyone in between including Ciara Tutty, Laura Kelly, Niamh Jones and Abi Wright while even forwards like Laila Darcy, Chloe McGraine, Sophie Carty and midfielder Cara Mooney were dropping back to give a dig out.

But what can you do when being hit by an avalanche?

Gifted camogie girls everyone. Katherine Bourke and Abbey Wolohan clearing lines; Sinead McCarthy and Doireann Killoran hurling defiance from central positions; Sophie Mooney and Isobel Byrne giving nothing away in the corners.

Donard’s Laila Darcy tested the fabric of that defence but Arklow Rocks’ keeper Grace Delaney batted the ball away as if swatting you know what.

In a crowded goalmouth attack in the second half, she made an even more crucial save to ensure she kept a clean sheet.

Arklow Rocks went on to lead by 3-4 at half-time, the goals drilled to Donard-The Glen’s net by lively winger Kate Priest on 22 minutes and Erin Byrne on 31 minutes.

The picture did not get much rosier for the west Wicklow side in the second half as the Rocks lassies almost doubled their score, with goals supplied by Saoirse Chell and super substitute Leah Mellon.

However, Donard did continue to supply brush strokes of their own to this camogie canvas, ensuring it was entertaining and enjoyable to the end.

For Arklow Rocks, midfielder Ava Wolohan stoked a 45 high and straight between the posts, an example of the range of skills in her team.

She had a great partner in Alva Wood and fantastic forwards in Nia Devereux, Clodagh Shelton, Kate Priest. Saoirse Chell and Aoise Dunning.

Like Cana, we have kept the best to last. Erin Byrne was a joy to behold. Her range of skills amazing. And at 14 she was playing two years above her age - phenomenal.

Arklow Rocks were worthy champions and gracious in victory. In accepting the cup, captain Grace Delaney praised Donard.

“You left everything out there on the pitch. You should be so proud,” she said.

Niki Flynn, county children’s officer, praised the teams.

“There were some fantastic skills out there. The scoreline did not show the effort Donard put in,” she said.

Arklow Rock Parnells: Grace Delaney; Sophie Mooney, Sinead McCarthy, Isobel Byrne; Abbey Wolohan, Doireann Killoran, Catherine Bourke; Ava Wolohan (0-2, 1 45), Ailbhe Wood; Nia Devereux (0-1), Clodagh Shelton, Kate Priest (1-0), Saoirse Chell (2-1), Aoise Dunning, Erin Byrne (1-3, 1f). Subs: Leah Mellon (1-0) for A Dunning, Amy Bourke for C Shelton, Poppy Heald for S Chell, Emily Hayes for I Byrne, Siun Byrne for N Devereux.

Donard-The Glen: Caoimhe Flood; Ciara Tutty, Tara Grace, Laura Kelly; Niamh Jones, Rose O’Hara, Abi Wright; Lisa Flynn, Cara Mooney; Andrea Drouhin, Chloe McGrane, Sinead Hood; Leila Darcy, Sophie Carty, Ciara Whelan. Subs: Aine Martin for N Jones, Saoirse Hennigan for C Whelan.

Referee: Sinead O’Leary (Carnew Emmets)