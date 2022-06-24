Arklow Rocks camogie stars will make history this weekend on their first ever visit to Féile na nGael

The Arklow Rockettes are set to make camogie history this weekend when they become the first team from the club to ever compete in the Féile na nGael competition.

Having emerged from a tough group including Aughrim and Avondale in the Wicklow Division 2 qualifier back in April, the talented squad will set off for Ashbourne on Saturday morning where they will do battle with Ballyboden St Endas of Dublin, Boardmills from Meath and Carndonagh of Donegal.

Depending on how things go for them in those games they will compete in a semi-final and hopefully a final later in the afternoon.

The progress made by the Arklow Rocks side has been hugely impressive. From a camogie section formed in 2009, they now account for almost 60 per cent of the entire club membership, according to team coach Vinny Byrne.

“This is the first time ever that the club has qualified both a girls and boys team for the very prestigious national competition. The boys have previously qualified many years ago, but the girls are breaking new barriers,” said Vinny.

“The camogie section was formed back in 2009 and the first chairwoman was Monica Jameson. From very humble beginnings the camogie section has grown massively over the years, with nearly 60 per cent of club membership now made up by this section.

“Tremendous efforts have been made to make sure that we have a team in every age grade from academy at five years to ladies at senior level.

“The Féile girls’ team is played at under-15 age grade, and we are particularly lucky in the club to have a strong crop of girls in this bracket. As this group has come up through the age grades you can see their development year on year due to the coaching provided by all the volunteers in the club.

“They are a great group of young ladies full of honesty and endeavour and a willingness to learn and improve, they train hard and give huge time and commitment to the game. This team have greatness in front of them, I believe they are well capable of going far in this competition. They are the future leaders in our club, and they are leading the way in qualifying for this competition and showing what’s needed to be successful.

“On behalf of myself, Michael (Priest), Penni (Heald), Richella (Wood) and Linda (O’Donovan), I just want to say that they are a pleasure to coach and look after and they make us proud every day they go out to play, rain or shine they fight to the end showing great spirit and commitment,” he added.

Arklow Rocks Camogie Chairperson Penni Heald may not have been born and bred in Arklow but at the Rocks she has found a family she can be tremendously proud of, and she has helped players across all ages to realise their potential.

In a booklet released ahead of the Rockettes’ departure to the Féile on Saturday, Penni paid a heartfelt tribute to her stars.

“This is probably not going to be your regular camogie address but then I am not your average camogie chairperson,” said Penni. “As a blow in from across the Irish sea I was a late comer to the world of camogie and hurling so I probably see the game a little differently to my native Rocks family members.

“This is my eighth year at the Rocks and my roles include chairperson, under-8 coach and camogie ladies Junior manager. I have coached the under-8s for all this time, originally starting as there were no other volunteers and my daughter, Poppy, wanted to play.

“Our under-8 team at the time consisted of just seven players, but from little acorns mighty oaks grow. The team grew as the years went on, in numbers and skills and now we have made club history this year by qualifying for Féile for the first time ever. This is made even better as our under-15 boys have qualified too, so the excitement in the club is at an all-time high.

“What makes this event even sweeter is that this camogie team includes the original seven players from the very start.

“On behalf of the whole club, I want to congratulate the team and their coach, Vinnie Byrne, mentors Michael Priest and Richella Wood. I would also like to thank the parents and grandparents that put in their time and support.

“I am trying to find the words to describe the huge emotions that I have for these camogie players and this club and the nearest I can come to it is ‘total admiration and love’. I was recently asked who is my inspiration? The answer is my Rockettes. All of them, from the under-8s that bring me joy every week (even though sometimes it is like herding cats) all the way to our recently formed but amazing ladies Juniors who are making a name for themselves in Wicklow.

“All the years have been good, but this year is going to be the best yet. I am so proud of all our boys and girls. I wish both teams every success. Go out, do your best and have the most fun you can. Win, lose or draw, keep the green and white flying high,” she added.