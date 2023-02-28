Arklow RFC lads in flying form in Tullamore

The Arklow RFC U14 boys defeated Tullamore in the Leinster League last weekend.

Tullamore 21

Arklows RFC 39

A much-improved Tullamore hosted Arklow RFC’s Under-14 boys in the Leinster League on Sunday afternoon.

The Co. Offaly side were gunning for a win after losing heavily in the last meeting of the two teams, but Arklow were coming off a close and disappointing defeat last weekend and were also focused on a positive result.

The Tullamore pitch runs on a slope and the home side won the toss and elected to run downhill and with a stiff breeze at their back.

However, despite this advantage, Arklow scored first with a marauding prop forward run from Biggie Luke. Lennon Doyle made it a second prop try soon after with unselfish passing from several players to put him over comfortably.

However, Tullamore also scored two tries and converted them both, the second a clever read and intercept for the Tullamore 10 to leave it 14-15 at the break.

The second half started strongly for Arklow, now with the slope and wind advantage in their favour.

Ethan Whitney scored the first of four second-half tries. Tullamore rallied strongly and were unlucky not to score a try from good forwards pressure.

But with the wind in their sails and excellent kicking by Luke Purser, Arklow’s strong runners, James Dunne, Luke Purser, Daniel Duffy, Zachery Byrne and Ross Weld could not be contained by the Tullamore defence whose discipline became frustrated and led to them conceding a number of penalties.

A very entertaining game of rugby and a good team win for Arklow with seven different players scoring their seven tries.

Final score: 21-39.