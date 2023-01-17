Arklow perform well, but lose out to Balbriggan in Leinster League clash

Arklow 14

Balbriggan 24

Arklow’s first game in 2023, having not played any game since early December last year, was not, as the scoreline might at first suggest, a one-sided game.

Arklow put up a very good performance from all the panel of players.

With only two home games and two away games remaining in this league for Arklow it will be a tough four games. The Oval side face league leaders Edenderry away next.

Balbriggan are in second place in the league with ambition for promotion and were out of the traps long before the home side and were testing Arklow’s defensive qualities and soon scored a converted try to lead 7-0.

Arklow were awarded a penalty from the halfway line, which was well struck by Tadgh Powell to get them on the scoreboard with three points and the home side were starting to get more into the game but again Balbriggan were back on the attack and secured another try that was unconverted.

The visitors crossed the try line again, but Arklow now had their best period of the half and Shane Hareer crossed the try line for a good try, but the conversion was missed.

The score approaching half-time was Balbriggan 17, Arklow 8.

The second half saw Arklow upping the commitment and they were attacking the Balbriggan defence at every chance.

The home side were a bit too predictable in attack and tended to try too much mauling and should have trusted their backline more.

Arklow secured another two penalties and were the better side for most of the second half were just three points behind and pressing but as happened in the first half, they lost possession and Balbriggan scored a breakaway try under the posts in the dying minutes. The conversion was simple.

Balbriggan had won the game with a bonus point which keeps the pressure on the league leaders until the last game.

Arklow were a bit too repetitive in their attacking tactic and should have varied their game more. This was a good performance by the whole Arklow squad who now need to take as many points from their last four league games as they can.

The Arklow players were full of energy and attacking when the chance was there, sometimes that is not enough.

For the home side Peter Lynch showed his kicking ability while others who put in a good effort were Cian Cooney, Shane Hareer, and Shane McAllister while in the pack Danny Clare and Eamonn Quirke and Tom Scarfe were first among equals.

Arklow: Ryan Kinsella, Tommy Godkin, Peter Lynch, Gavin Cox, Billy Slater, Shane Hareer, Tadgh Powell, Eamonn Quirke; James Ellis, Anthony O’Donnell, Shane Kenny, Cian Cooney, Rohan Freehill, Danny Clear, Tom Scarfe (Capt.). Replacements: Tim Byrne, Shane McAllister, Willem Van Der Vyver.