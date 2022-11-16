Arklow lose to strong Garda squad at halfway stage of Leinster League campaign

Garda 25

Arklow 14

On a beautiful Autumn afternoon Arklow made the trip to Westmanstown to take on Garda RFC and, while losing a close game, Arklow showed signs of improvement.

For the first 15 minutes Arklow matched Garda in all aspects of the game.

Arklow had slowly worked their way into the Garda half of the pitch and were at the 22-meter line.

Eamonn Quirke made a very strong burst for the line and scored a good try. The conversion was well kicked and Arklow were leading 7-0.

From the kick-off, Arklow were struggling to keep Garda in their own half and after Garda had used their backline to good effect keeping Arklow defending but eventually crossed the try line in the corner.

The conversion was difficult, but the Garda kicker was accurate to make it 7-7 which was a fair reflection of this game so far.

For the rest of the first half Garda were the more attacking side but Arklow defended well, keeping the home side to another three points up to half-time to leave the score reading Garda 10, Arklow 7.

The visitors were on top for the first 10 minutes of the second half. Garda continued to press when an opportunity arose and were successful in crossing the try line in the corner. The conversion this time was missed: Garda 15, Arklow 7.

At the 20-minute mark Arklow were pressing the Garda line and a quick dummy by Tadgh Powell finished off the movement with a try and conversion. This gave Garda a slender 15-14 lead over the Co. Wicklow men.

This game was tough on Arklow now, as Garda were running more ball at every chance and the visitors now had to defend more and more and this resulted in giving away penalties, only one of which was converted to leave it Garda 18, Arklow 14.

Finally in the last minute of the game Garda ran the ball from deep in their own half and finished off the move with a good try and conversion to leave the final score 25 to 14.

While Arklow’s performance in this game was good there’s more to do.

The combination of new younger players and regular Arklow players is taking some time, but it is getting better.

This game was the halfway point of this league.

The reality is that Arklow needed a win from this game and it was one they were well capable of winning, but the slow start to the season and the introduction of younger players and the need to give players time to bed meant they were learning rugby when they should be winning games.

The younger players were the top guns in this match: Rohan Freehill, Cian Cooney, Tadgh Powell, Ryan Kinsella, Cian Byrne Taylor and Shane Haar.

Arklow RFC: 15. Ryan Kinsella, 14: Billy Slater, 13. Shane Harrer, 12. Cian Byrne Taylor, 11. Tadgh O’Callaghan, 10. Tadgh Powell, 9. Cian Cooney, 1. Jamie Ellis, 2. Danny Clear, 3. Anthony O’Donnell, 4. Rohan Freehill, 5. Conor Rochford, 6. Shane Kenny, 7. Tom Scarfe (capt.), 8. Eamon Quirke. Replacements: Tommy Godkin, Villem van der Vyver, Darren Haarer.