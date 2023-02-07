Arklow CBS prove too strong for Coláiste Bhríde in Carnew

Arklow CBS 4-11

Coláiste Bhríde 1-8

The first-year footballers from Arklow CBS turned on the style in Carnew on Friday afternoon when defeating Coláiste Bhríde by 4-11 to 1-8 in this Wicklow Schools championship group game.

Having suffered defeat to Scoil Chonglais in their opening game in this group of three teams, the Arklow CBS lads were in no mood for mercy when they took on Coláiste Bhríde in pleasant conditions, especially considering that the Carnew students had beaten the Baltinglass students the previous week.

Early goals seemed to be a big blow to the Coláiste Bhríde confidence in this game, with Arklow CBS firing home three majors within the first 18 minutes of this game, the first from Stephen Byrne, the second a wicked effort from Ryan O’Neill and the third a tasty volley from Byrne to leave the visitors leading by 3-2 to 0-1.

Coláiste Bhríde just never got going in that time, with their only score a point from Adam O’Neill, but when corner-forward Jayson Hughes gathered a long ball into the Arklow CBS square and buried the ball past Oliver Conroy, Bob Fitzgerald’s side were given a lift with the score reading 3-2 to 1-1 and 21 minutes gone.

A fine score from Lucas Reid directly from the restart of the second half made it 3-4 to 0-2 for CBS and they added another 1-4 to a single point from Carnew from the impressive Dillon Doyle to leave the result more or less decided at 4-8 to 1-4, their goal coming from Lucas Reid.

Reid was outstanding throughout this game, enjoying the freedom of the Carnew Emmets GAA pitch and rampaging up through the middle time and time again.

Coláiste Bhríde did up their game late on, but it was too little too late and Arklow CBS ran out convincing winners in the end on a score of 4-11 to 1-8.

The home side had fine showings from Conor Doyle, Paddy Doyle, Dillon Doyle, Jayson Hughes and Jimar Avbara.

Arklow CBS were very well served by Lucas Reid, Colum Hobbs, Odhran Cullen, Ryan O’Neill and Stephen Byrne to name just a few.

Coláiste Bhríde: Dylan Lynch; Paddy Doyle, Conor Doyle, Dylan Whelan; Louis Stone, Tómás Darcy, Brodie O’Sullivan; Dillon Doyle (0-5, 1f), Keith O’Reilly; Adam Murphy (0-1), Jimar Avbara, Peter Mooty Monaghan; Jayson Hughes (1-1, 1f), Adam O’Neill (0-1), Colin Lawrence. Subs: Luke Hillard, Darragh Kavanagh, Jack Kehoe, Patrick Kavanagh, Adam O’Neill, Pat Fogarty, Rian Dagge, Patrick Lancaster, Fionn O’Neill, Paidi Byrne, Jack Brennan, Aaron Brownrigg, Jamie O’Donnell, Michael Lacey, Cian Doyle, Rory Butler, Sean Doyle, Nathan Sharpe, Harry Burnell, Daniel Fitzgerald, Alex Bailey, Ciaran O’Toole, Dean Quinn, Adam Smith Guilfoyle, Alessio D’allessandro, Alex Penston, James Kavanagh, Liam Kennedy.

Arklow CBS: Oliver Conroy; Daniel O’Loughlin, Mark Gleeson, Oliver Kazimirs; Reece Doyle, Colum Hobbs, Ryan Doyle; Lucas Reid 1-6), Sean Lawlor; Jamie Walker, Odhran Cullen (0-5, 1f), Victor Ivancia; Alex Whyte (0-1), Ryan O’Neill (1-0), Stephen Byrne (2-0).

Referee: Christy O’Rourke