Arklow CBS march on to Anne McInerney Cup final after thrilling victory over East Glendalough

Anne McInerney Cup

Arklow CBS 15

East Glendalough 7

Anyone in attendance at the Oval in Arklow on Monday afternoon had the pleasure of witnessing a fantastic Leinster Senior school semi-final between local rivals Arklow CBS and East Glendalough School. With players from both teams playing for the opposition clubs this was always going to be a full-blooded match with hard hits and marginal calls.

CBS started the game as they meant to go on, gathering the ball early and pressuring the Wicklow town side’s defensive line. This pressure finally paid off with their first try of the game after some dynamic ball carrying from the forwards. This resulted in the first five-pointer.

The CBS forwards kept up the pressure in first half, with Conor Healy at 9 and Conn Kinsella at 10 in control and excellent kicking from the hand, marching the EGS side back at every opportunity. With the game heading to half-time CBS managed to notch a second try to give them a 10-point lead at the break.

After the break East Glendalough School were like a team transformed, using the width of the pitch at the Oval to their advantage as their backline started to exert pressure on what had been a resolute Arklow defensive line, with Sean McCarthy and Darragh O'Murchú putting in some monster hits.

East Glendalough managed to get over the whitewash midway through the half to narrow the gap to three points. With the game then in the melting pot, the aforementioned Kinsella, who excelled with his boot all day, kicked two well executed 50-22s to keep EGS on the back foot.

With CBS gaining control again, the subs off the bench, Oran Kelly and Dean Kelly Farrell in particular, brought some much-needed energy to keep the pressure on.

Sean McCarthy managed to extend the Arklow side’s lead, breaking through the cover and dotting down to extend his school’s lead, leaving it a two-score game with eight minutes to go.

East Glendalough School piled on the pressure but some resolute defending from the home side gave them the victory in the battle of the neighbours.

St Mary’s of Edenderry stand in the way of Arklow CBS and the Anne McInerney Cup, and the battle for that considerable honour will take place next Wednesday, March 16, at Donnybrook.

Arklow CBS: Jamie Wolohan, Calum O’Neill, Sean McCarthy, Darragh O Murchú, Scott Kavanagh, Conn Kinsella, Conor Healy; Josh Tunney, Philip Feokrytov, Eoin Byrne, Conn Keaney, Conor Gahan, Padraic Bermingham, Josh Robinson, Roan Freehill.