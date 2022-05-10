Arklow Boxing Club set to host Leinster Senior Championships

Young Arklow boxers who will contest and end-of-season tournament on Thurday evening.

Arklow boxer Kai Davis and his club colleagues Tegan Farrell and Amber Byrne will weight in for the Leinster Senior boxing championships this weekend.

Arklow Boxing Club are all set to host the 2022 Leinster Senior Championships next weekend. Pre-entries close on Wednesday (today) with the draw taking place on Thursday.

Boxing, contingent on entries, will start on Saturday- at 1pm and, again contingent on entries, will continue Sunday and the following weekend on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.

The championships are open to all Leinster affiliated carded male and female boxers born between January 1, 1982, and December 31, 2008. Entrants must not have won an elite title before this competition and also must not have boxed international as an elite for any national federation team.

Arklow have three boxers weighing in, Tegan Farrell, Amber Byrne and Kai Davis.

In other news, Arklow’s underage boxers finish the season with a test match tournament in the club at 7pm on Thursday.

They hang up their gloves then until the new season which starts the first week in September.

Arklow coach Leanne Doyle, who has been coaching the underage boxers for some time now, finishes her time with the after the tourney to travel to United Kingdom to pursue her career in midwifery.

“She will be a big loss to our club,” said Arklow Boxing Club’s Willie Walker. “We wish her all the best,” he added.

Also on the cards before they close down for this year’s season are two Wicklow development squad tournaments, the opposition being Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow and Dublin clubs, and this will also be hosted by Arklow.