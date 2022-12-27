Arklow boxers in flying form

The Arklow Boxing Club team that took on Gorey Boxing Club at Arklow Boxing Club.

Arklow Boxing Club’s underage tournament proved to be a great success last week when their underage team pulled out all the stops against quality opponents from Gorey Boxing Club.

This was a test match tourney with no decisions but that didn’t take away from the skills and talent on show.

First to box was James Hutchinson from Arklow against Gorey’s Danny Wall with both boxers taking turns at aggressive attacking and both well matched.

Next into the ring was Odhran Fox from Arklow against Gorey’s Levan Kinsella in what was another even bout with Odhran being the harder hitter.

There was then a three-way spar with Arklow’s Ryan Walker and Mikie Wall and Gorey’s Flynn Connelly. All three boys showed great footwork and combination punching ability in what was another an evenly matched affair.

The next three-way spar which featured Arklow’s Joe Clancy who was a bit heavier thus stronger than his opponent’s Harry Nugent and Riann Molloy from Gorey with some good left jabs and defensive work from all concerned.

Skyler Brauders from Arklow fought a hard, skillful, attacking battle with Jessica Murphy from Gorey, and if a decision was to be made it would have been hard to call.

James Hutchinson had his second bout against Gorey’s Mason Byrne with both boys taking turns to attack good combinations and footwork.

The next bout was a great crowd pleaser with nine-year-olds Josh Wolohan from Arklow and Gorey’s Aaron Molloy with both of them about three feet tall and going at it hammer-and-thongs, throwing punches and movements that was way beyond their years to the applause and enjoyment of the spectators.

A three-way spar with Arklow’s Mason Nolan and Gorey’s Dara Travers and Mason Fogarty in another well-matched bout ending with an unfortunate clash of heads but all recovered well.

Next in the ring, Joshua Shealy from Arklow boxed Tom Lawlor of Gorey. Both boys traded punches well, straight lefts being the order of the day.

Calum Walker done the most leading off against Frankie Wall of Gorey who waited for Calum to commit before counter punching.

Ryan Walker and Oscar Hennessy enjoyed a hard-hitting tough contest.

Stas Starczyk from Arklow and Riley Leonard of Gorey finished the night’s boxing in a very lively contest.

An Garda Síochána sponsored the medals for the show as part of their community initiative and medals were presented on the night by Garda Basil Kennedy who is Garda rep for Co. Wicklow.

In an address to those present, Basil said he was delighted to be there and sponsor all sports but particularly boxing, which is known to teach discipline, self-respect and respect for others.

He also mentioned so many parents and relatives attending, which was great to see. He wished everyone a Happy Christmas.

“Arklow Boxing Club would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters and wish them a happy Christmas, and also thank Brendan Lawrence and Mick Kelly from the Wicklow People for their continuous coverage. Looking forward to 2023. God bless,” said Willie Walker.