Arklow Amazons strike late to seal late victory in Athy

Action from the Arklow Amazons game against Athy in the Showgrounds last weekend.

Athy 19

Arklow 20

Arklow Amazons travelled to Athy on Sunday for their last away match of the league.

Both teams started off strong, Athy got early possession and capitalised on this, getting the first score of the game.

Arklow quickly gained possession and within a few minutes Ann Marie Burke was over the line to leave the score at 7-5.

Athy took control of the rest of the first half, leaving the score at 19-5 at half-time. Arklow had some ground to make up, but put the pressure on Athy’s defence through strong carries.

Hannah Mai Jones and Ann Marie Burke crossed the line to bring the score to 19-15 with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Arklow had the ball kicked into their 22 and worked through carries from the forwards to bring the play up to the try line.

Eventually Arklow broke through the line with a pass out to Emma Flood to secure the bonus-point win. Well done to all involved.

Team: Emer Dillon, Emma Flood, Danielle Kaye, Kiri McLoughlin, Alex Byrne, Laura Rice, Kerry Byrne, Lauren Messitt, Louise Murphy, Hannah Mai Jones, Samantha Byrne, Katie Shanley, Emily Slater, Jane Neill, Ann Marie Burke, Lorraine Dunne, Kelly Ann Conroy, Sue Hunt, Wioletta Korpas Godkin, Geraldine Galvin, Teighlour Fegan.