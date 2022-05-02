ARGO follow up Premier crown by winning Southeast Plate title in emphatic fashion

ARGO 46

Enniscorthy 5

After a fantastic win last weekend against Navan RFC (32-5), ARGO (Arklow and Gorey combined) were on top of the world when coming home as Premier champions.

With Doireann Killoran controlling the team the young girls have proved to be a force to be reckoned with. The girls were looking to continue this winning streak as their final match against Enniscorthy RFC in the U16 Southeast Plate final approached.

Friday’s weather was mild with no breeze, perfect playing conditions. But ARGO were struggling with injuries Usha Daly O’Toole, Heather Falconer and Emer Sweetnam girls who were big ball carriers and try scorers.

Enniscorthy themselves had just come off a win of their own winning Division 1 against Athy RFC. Earlier in the season Enniscorthy had beaten ARGO well so no one knew how this match would go.

ARGO kicked off the game and straight away applied pressure with fantastic tackles from Kate Healy and Aisling Flusk. But it was Mary Canavan and Killoran’s poaching skills that turned over the ball numerous times.

Blaithnaid Kenny made a hard run for the line but was cut short by a strong defence. Killoran took it upon herself to set the ball in motion crossing over the line for the first try of the game 5-0.

ARGO weren’t stopping now as it wasn’t long for the full-back Anna Hughes to sprint the pitch to award herself with a try 10-0.

Another kick-off landed in the hands of Kenny who crashed her way through making ground protected by Grace Prestage.

It was Enniscorthy who proved to be a disruption in the rucks causing knock-ons and scrums that worked in their favour. But the fast defence line of Ruby Grouse and Cadi Kehoe was unbreakable.

It was Hughes who was causing damage to the Enniscorthy team as her quick feet and decision making with passes to Mary Hammell gave her the space to run in two more tries from her own 22 before half-time to make it 24-0.

After the break, a common mistake made by teams who take an early lead is to fall asleep, but this doesn’t seem to be the ARGO way, bringing Naomi Howlett on to the wing.

As Enniscorthy is known for their famous comebacks, Hughes, who was proving to be unstoppable in attack, crossed again for her fourth try of the day to make it 29-0.

A superb catch from Kate Cullen was followed by an offload to Kenny to put the girls in Enniscorthy territory. It was the fast ball from scrum-half Sina White that caught the defence off guard with Grouse making ground.

It was the forwards, Paige Howlett and Alex Byrne, who crashed ball in the centre, creating an overlap for ARGO. Hands from White, Killoran, Grouse, Kehoe and Hughes saw their teammate Mairead Crehan cross the line to make it 34-0.

But Enniscorthy kept going. After a knock-on from ARGO put a scrum in their 22, Enniscorthy hammered at the line and were rewarded with a try in the corner, 34-5.

ARGO were making changes as Ailbhe Byrne, Siofra Higgins, Allie O’Shea and Louise Foley got introduced to the game.

Byrne was cut short herself as she broke through the centre but was caught.

Grouse was hungry now for a try of her own, a breakup the wing with two players hanging out of her she pumped her legs and dotted down for a try, 41-5.

It was the fresh legs of Cliodhna Donegan, Aimee Farrell and Nia Devereux coming on that impacted ARGO getting to the five-metre line where a scrum with credit to the front row gave Higgins’s time to offload to Killoran to get her second try of the day to leave the final score reading 46-5.

ARGO: Kate Cullen, Mary Canavan, Grace Prestage, Blaithnaid Kenny, Alex Bryne, Aisling Flusk, Kate Healy, Paige Howlett, Sina White, Doireann Killoran, Mary Hammell, Ruby Grouse, Cadi Kehoe, Mairead Crehan, Anna Hughes. Replacements: Cliodhna Donegan, Allie O’Shea, Louise Foley, Aimee Farrell, Ailbhe Byrne, Siofra Higgins, Nia Devereux and Naomi Howlett.