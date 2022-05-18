Ardmore and Greystones collide in DDSL final

IT WAS a busy weekend for Co. Wicklow sides Greystones Utd and Ardmore Rovers with both clubs involved in the DDSL Cup finals day at the AUL Complex in Clonshaugh.

It was a difficult but potentially important learning experience for the Woodlands club given that success may have eluded them this time around. However, as always, they acquitted themselves with honour and no shortage of skill in the games they were involved in.

First up on Sunday morning, their under-12 boys team took on Stella Maris in the Hillary Cup final. It proved to be a heartbreaking defeat for the young Seahorses, as they ultimately went down 3-2 to their Dublin opposition.

Twice they led, 1-0 and 2-1, and twice they were pegged right back again by Stella Maris, who ended up winning the day despite a fierce, spirited showing from the young Wicklow club in extra-time.

Next up was the meeting of the under-14 girls and Peamount Utd in the Molly O’Toole Cup final. Unfortunately, it was another tough loss for them, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat, once again after extra-time.

They will have the chance to make up for that loss this coming Sunday, when they face Portlaoise in the SFAI Cup final.

It is the first time a Greystones side has made it as far as the final of the competition, having earlier vanquished the Peas on their way to the decider.

The day ended with the meeting of the Greystones Utd U16s boys and Ardmore Rovers in the Masterson Cup final.

A sleepy opening 20 minutes saw them fall behind 2-0 to their local rivals, before birthday boy Thomas Laurge reduced the deficit to 2-1 shortly before the half-time break. In the second-half, Greystones huffed and puffed but couldn’t blow the door down.

They hit the post twice and struck the bar as they went searching for the equaliser. In the end, however, Rovers countered, went up the other end, and scored the decisive goal, with their goals in the 3-1 win coming from Calum Kenna (2) and Nikola Vuletic.

While disappointing a result, given how Stones had gotten to the final following wins over the likes of Raheny (4-3 after extra-time), Clontarf (1-0), and Lourdes Celtic (2-1), there is also reason to celebrate.

That is because Stones had already guaranteed promotion to Division 1, which features Ardmore and Lourdes Celtic. They are currently leading Division 1A from Corduff in second, although they have a few games in hand.

Should they drop any points whatsoever – starting with a midweek clash with Clontarf – Greystones will be crowned champions to go with their well-earned promotion.

Ardmore were involved in three finals including that cracker with Greystones.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for the U12-2 Sunday team as they lost 2-1 to Kilnamanagh A.F.C in their decider. Jack Corrigan’s peach from a free-kick wasn’t enough as the Bray side went down fighting.

However, there was a drastic change of fortunes when it comes to reporting on their other final. That’s because they toppled Cabinteely FC on penalties in the Bonovox Cup, 7-6, with Charlie Douglas proving the hero of the day when saving two penalties and then stepping up to put away the winning spot-kick.