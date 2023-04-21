Aoife Molloy runs amok as Coláiste Bhríde see off brave St. Mary’s in Senior ‘A’ camogie final

Coláiste Bhríde 3-13

St Mary’s College 1-9

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew are the queens of camogie not just in Wicklow but also in Leinster and beyond.

The Carnew students showed their undoubted ability with the hurley on Wednesday last when they won the Wicklow Post Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ camogie title by beating St Mary’s of Arklow in the final at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Moreover, the Carnew girls won All-Ireland honours last year and now it’s their second Senior squad who are participating in the Wicklow competition to give the other schools a better, more equal chance of success.

Dominating the opening half and leading 2-9 to 0-2 at the break, Coláiste Bhríde went on to claim the Liam Kavanagh Cup by a clear ten points margin with the score reading 3-13 to 1-9 at the final whistle.

But St Mary’s did not give up without a fight. Joint managers Sandy Carr and Kate Murphy infused fire and self-belief in their hearts at half-time and they took the fight to Coláiste Bhríde on the change-over, outscoring their opponents 1-7 to 1-4 in this period.

When presenting the cup to the Carnew students, Jim Murphy rightly observed that St Mary’s were a different team in the second half. They came out full of fire. They had some excellent players. And had they done the same in the first half, things would have been much closer.

Instead, the opening 30 minutes belonged largely to a rampant Carnew team. Winger Sarah Doyle got the show on the road in the fourth minute with the opening point, but Ciara Lancaster levelled for St. Mary’s almost immediately.

It was the one time in the game that the Arklow girls were on equal terms with their opponents.

In the sixth minute Carnew’s full-back Tara Doran pumped a free from defence down on St Mary’s goalmouth. A melee ensued; predatory full-forward Aoife Molloy pounced. Sliotar in the net, green flag waving.

As a striker Molloy is deadly in front of the posts, she was to punch holes in St Mary’s net twice more in this game.

In contrast, the Arklow attack force was making little headway against a stonewall Coláiste Bhríde defence anchored around a rock-solid Tara Doran at full-back. At the other end Áine D’A’cy, Kila Kenny and Sara Doyle all joined Aoife Molloy in pilfering points to push the Carnew side into a 1-6 to 0-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

There was little comfort for St Mary’s to take from the first half. Carnew had the wind in their sails. However, midfielder Lizzie Bourke was striving to turn the tide, securing a splendid point from distance.

But like Margaret Thatcher once said, the Carnew ladies were not for turning in the opening 30 minutes. Aoife Molloy struck for a goal a second time, midfielder Isabelle Doyle shot an excellent brace, and Coláiste Bhríde looked to be coasting comfortably at half-time, leading 2-9 to 0-2.

The story was quite different after the interval pep-talk. St Mary’s emerged with guns blazing. Ciara Lancaster opened with a point inside three minutes. It was Lizzie Bourke’s birthday, and she fired a rocket to the Carnew net from the right flank.

Corner-forward Saoirse Chell raised another white flag. Scoreboard healthier at 1-4 to 2-9 after just five minutes. Coláiste Bhríde yet to register in the second period. However, Aoife Molloy filled that gap twice in the next five minutes.

Julie Rawson replaced corner-forward Molly Hynes and quickly posted her name on the scoresheet. With such pedigree in camogie at their back, Coláiste Bhríde were made of stern stuff, they were resilient.

With the wind now in their favour, the St Mary’s girls were scrapping much better for every ball too. Centre-forward Ciara Lancaster was having a fine game alongside the birthday girl Lizzie Bourke. Winger Ruth Byrne posted her name on the scoresheet.

St Mary’s outscoring their opponents 1-3 to 0-3 in the third quarter. Even so, the Carnew students remained ahead by double scores 2-12 to 1-6. Arklow brought on Catherine Bourke for Ailbhe Wood, while Coláiste Bhríde went to their bench for Ciara Byrne.

All the while Aoife Molloy was a thorn in Arklow’s side. She hit back with a point and her third goal. 3-13 to 1-6. St Mary’s battled on to the last whistle with Ciara Lancaster embellishing her total with a further three points, the third from a free.

Coláiste BhrÍde were worthy winners by 10 points.

Jim Murphy presented the cup to Coláiste Bhríde’s captain Kayla Tighe. He congratulated both teams on a very fine game of camogie. The standard had improved immeasurably.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew: Holly Byrne (Aughrim); Kayla Tighe (Knockananna), Tara Doran (Carnew Emmets), Chloe Cullen (Annacurra); Aine McDonald (Knockananna), Aoife Campbell (Aughrim), Tara McDonald (Knockananna); Ciara Kennedy (Carnew Emmets), Isabelle Doyle (0-2) (Carnew Emmets); Áine D’Arcy (0-1) (Knockananna), Kila Kenny (0-1) (Carnew Emmets), Sara Doyle (0-4) (Annacurra); Rachael Dee (Kilrush-Askamore), Aoife Molloy (3-4, 2f) (Carnew Emmets), Molly Hynes (Annacurra). Subs:

St Mary’s: Sinead McCarthy; Chloe Dore, Faith Murphy O’Connor, Grace Delaney; Carrie Short, Louise Foley, Aibhe Wood; Lizzie Bourke (1-1), Caroline McGarry; Ruth Byrne (0-1), Ciara Lancaster (0-6), Aine Byrne; Holly Arthur Erin Barron, Saoirse Chell (0-1). Subs: Catherine Bourke for A Wood, Nia Devereux for H Arthur, Doireann Killoran for E Barron. Abaigh Mableson for C Short, Ellie Duffy for S Chell.

Referee: Con O Ceadaigh (Kilcoole)



