Another title for brilliant Blessington

Sunday was a day of celebration for the Blessington under-14s, as they won the county championship over a gallant Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney side.

Blessington, who went into the game having gone the entirety of the league and championship campaign unbeaten, capped off a spectacular year of progress and development by winning the county crown, with captain Robyn Brennan proudly hoisting the cup at the end of what was a hotly contested exhibition of football from both sets of players.

AGB more than fulfilled their end of the bargain, with goals from Lily Somers and Jade Carroll facilitating a stellar and stoic performance.

In the end, though, it was Blessington’s day, as scores from Ciara O’Neill, Robyn Brennan, Paige McDonald, Ava O’Driscoll, Abbie O’Riordan, Ciara Whelan, and Olivia Quigley saw them emerge victorious 1-8 to 2-4.

“It was a tight enough game,” said Blessington manager. “Arklow put it up to Blessington and they are a very strong team. Much different than it went in the league during the year because Blessington went unbeaten in the league and they went unbeaten in the championship run, as well, but Arklow really put it up to them on the day and, on the day, either team could have won.

“It just proves the grit and determination from the Blessington girls. They really dug deep and came away with the one-point win and I think they deserved it in the end.

“Most of the girls on the team go and watch the senior ladies and some of the girls actually play up on the under-16s team as well. They see girls winning finals and taking part, and it is all they really want to do.”

According to Ricker, most of the Blessington youngsters take inspiration when they witness their senior counterparts regularly going toe-to-toe with the best sides in the county, including making it to the county final in 2020, in which they were beaten by Tinahely.

This year, in particular, is ripe for reverence, with Blessington, Baltinglass, TInahely, St. Patrick’s, and AGB all making it so that the championship could be one oof the most closely contested in years.

Ricker continued: “At the end of the day, they all want to play senior football for their club and then, when they see their aunties or their parents or whatever playing on the team and they go and support them week in, week out, it is just a testament to them, how committed they are to it and what they thrive for as they get older.

“Some of these girls, football is their whole life, and it is just great for their mental health as an outlet, after school and after the year they have had with covid and everything.

“A lot of them will move on to under-16s and there is a lot of them who will stay on with under-14s. it is something for them to get stuck into again for next year,” she said.