Another super day of grasstrack racing in Aughrim

Sunday was another mega day at the Rathdrum Offroad Club’s grasstrack event just outside of Augnrim with a great backdrop of the rolling hills all thanks to landowner Rob Hunt again. There was a brilliant entry of over 170 riders, the majority of them from Wicklow and surrounding areas. It also brought in riders from as far as Cork and Mayo. The racing was brilliant in every class from the autos six-year-olds and up. There was a big win for local rider Odhran Snell when he claimed his first ever victory from Carlow’s Jason Brennan and Rathdrum’s Tommy Kinsella in third on his first race on the new bike. The 65cc went to Riley O’Neill from Rathdrum, getting his first win after a few podiums at the last rounds. He came home ahead of Carter Williams from Meath and Carlow’s Jamie Timmons in third. The 85cc class was tight at the front with two young lads from Tinahely, Ross Byrne and Adam Donegan fighting a good fight with Ross coming away with the win in the end and Craig Timmons from Carlow coming on well in third. On to the 125/250f Class and it was Jamie Cahill and leading the way from Harry Lee and Aaron Davis, all local Wicklow men. In the adults there were some really close races, from Novice MX1 where it was Harry Sullivan, Leon Fleming and Darren Fitzpatrick in third. Overall winner of the Novice MX2 was Thomas Kelly with Oisin Traynor in second and Rathdrum’s Darragh Keogh in third. In the Grade CMX1, Stephen Kavanagh from Rathdrum took the overall win with a first and two seconds. Adam Moules finished in second and Louis Cannon in third. Tommy Jackson had a brilliant day in CMX2, taking the win in all three races and leading the Le Mons race right until the last lap where he slipped off with another rider Johnny Timmins in second and Adam Moules in third. The newly revived over-35s race brought in some new entrants (and old), returning with Paddy O’Neill taking the overall win and former top rider Ross Dunleavy coming back after an eight-year gap to get second with Davey Whelan in third. The Evo race was another that is taking in some bigger names now with the new pre-injection rule that any bike that is still carburettor can qualify, seen Andy Forsberg take the win on his CRF450 with Barry Heally in second, also on his CRF450, and Conor Doyle in third on the YZ250 2-stroke. On to the experts where the money was on the line to try boost other riders to get into the top spots, it was young Dublin man Liam Synott taking home the overall with some close racing putting Paddy O’Neill in second, Andy Forsberg third, Davey Whelan in fourth and John Kenny taking the fifth overall. After such an epic venue for this event the club is hoping to go back to the same location in Aughrim for the last race of the year on October 17, weather permitting.