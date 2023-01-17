Annacurra turn on the style against Glenealy to claim Minor ‘A’ Shield crown

Glenealy 0-1

Annacurra 4-14

On a cold, sunny Sunday morning, the women of Annacurra and Glenealy took to the field to contest the Wicklow Minor ‘A’ Shield camogie final.

With the grass on the long side this wasn’t going to be a day for ground hurling, but a strong Annacurra side took control of the game from the off.

Unfortunately for them some poor shooting meant that it took them a few minutes to get the scoring up and running but once they did it looked like there was only going to be one outcome to this contest.

A fine cross field ball from Laci-Jane Shannon found Isabelle Doyle in space and she composed herself to put the sliotar between the posts.

The Glenealy backs were doing their best to keep the onslaught of attacks at bay but unfortunately for them the Annacurra attack kept coming back at them like waves in the ocean.

To their credit, though, they weren’t allowing the Annacurra forwards to have it all their way and they were made fight hard for every score in the opening half and a number of these points coming from distance.

The first major of the game came midway through the half when a great high catch in the middle of the field by Laci-Jane Shannon allowed her play a low ball to Sophie Penston who rounded her marker.

She in turn fed the sliotar to Molly Hynes who made no mistake when blasting the ball to the back of the net.

Like all good teams, the only way to get over a goal is to respond immediately and that’s exactly what the Glenealy women did. Battling against the wind in the opening half they played the sliotar through the hands all the way up the field and from a very tight angle Naoise O’Neill split the post.

Two Sarah Doyle points closed out the opening half to leave Annacurra leading on a score line of Annacurra 1-7, Glenealy 0-1.

In the second half the Annacurra women really started to turn on the style taking two great long-range scores, and but for some fine saves by Abi Farrell the score line could have looked an awful lot worse.

There were a number of times in the second half where Abi pulled off double and triple saves.

With the waves of attacks continuing in the second half the Glenealy players were retreating in order to try and put all shoulders to the wheel to try and dampen the Annacurra attack but this in turn lead to a lack out outlet balls for them to try and get some reprieve.

But despite the score line they fought hard to the bitter end. Annacurra got two rapid-fire goals early in the second half to put this contest to bed, the first coming from Chloe Cullen who delivered a long ball into the forward line that evaded everybody and landed in the back of the net, and this was quickly followed when Aine Moran doubled on a cross field ball from Isabelle Doyle to find the target.

When the final whistle was blown it was the girls of Annacurra who claimed the title as they ran out victors on a score line of Annacurra 4-14, Glenealy 0-1.

Annacurra: Kayla Sheane; Emma Healy, Chloe Cullen (1-0); Hannah Doyle, Laura Doyle; Sarah Doyle (0-6), Laci-Jane Shannon (1-5); Isabelle Doyle (0-1), Molly Hynes (1-2), Juliette Ni Chonaill; Aine Moran (1-0), Amber Lehane. Sub used: Sophie Penston.

Glenealy: Abi Farrell; Grace Henkell, Naomi Kennedy; Leah Condell, Ria Gregory, Naoise O’Neill (0-1); Ciara Jameson, Rebecca Murphy; Maeve Shorten, Aisling Geoff, Kelly O’Neill; Hayley Connolly, Jade O’Loughlin.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)