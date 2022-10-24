Annacurra too good for St Pats in under-15 ‘B’ football final

The Annacurra team with their cup after their victory over St Patrick's in the under-15 'B' football final in Ashford.

Annacurra 2-11

St Patrick’s 2-3

Having already drawn when they met in competition earlier in the year, there was an expectation that the outcome of the under-15 ‘B’ football final could be a close-run affair.

However, with the exception of a couple of minutes before the half-time break, when they scored two quick goals, St. Patrick’s never looked likely to finish in the winner’s enclosure at the end.

Annacurra looked the more accomplished team, playing a good, combined style of football all through and making better use of the early ball into their attack.

While the Derrysiders never looked in any real danger the further the game progressed, they did mess up a few goal chances in the last quarter which would have steadied the nerves of their supporters much sooner.

St. Pats looked uncomfortable with the sticky underfoot conditions at Ashford on Saturday morning last, and they accumulated far too many wides over the hour.

Annacurra played towards the road goal in the opening half and also had the assistance of a breeze. In the opening minutes both sides had attacks which were turned around.

St. Pats got the opening score after four minutes with a point from Michael O’Brien. Annacurra corner-forward Daniel Byrne levelled matters from a free a minute later.

Adam Lifely and Evan Doyle began to enjoy a good period of dominance in the middle third of the field and the St. Pats defence were coming under pressure. A well-placed kick pass from Adam Lifely allowed Ross Weld to hand touch the ball in flight past Jack Neville in goal to leave Annacurra leading by 1-1 to 0-1 after six minutes.

They continued to enjoy the better of exchanges and added further points from George Doyle and Daniel Byrne.

St. Pats tried hard to get going with Jack O’Leary and Sean O’Donovan in the middle and Alex Dunne, Luca Cuppola and Michael O’Brien in attack battling hard. But they came up against a well organised defence with Stewart Davey and Se Killoran very much in control.

St. Pats shot a number of wides but no scores before Daniel Byrne pointed a free to extend the Annacurra lead. When Ross Weld set up Evan Byrne for a goal and Daniel Byrne pointed another free, it left the Derrysiders ahead by 10 points as half-time approached.

Yet, before the half-time whistle sounded, the scoreline had changed utterly. First St. Pats full-forward George Connors sent a ground shot to the net. Annacurra went back on the attack but recorded a wide.

From the kick-out St. Pats worked the ball forward and centre-back James Curry set up his half-back colleague Alfie Doyle to shoot another goal. The lead had been slashed back to four points and it looked as if St. Pats had been thrown a lifeline. 2-5 to 2-1 at the break.

If Annacurra had been rocked back on their heels, then someone steadied them at half-time. They began the second half as if nothing had happened and Daniel Byrne had a point in the opening minute.

Rhyan Moules quickly added a further two (one a free) and when Byrne and Moules pointed two further frees they led by 2-10 to 2-2 with 11 minutes of the half gone.

The scoring rate almost dried up completely from here to the end, with both sides adding just one point apiece.

St. Pats just could not get going as they shot a number of wides, some of them from frees. Annacurra continued to use the ball well and probably should have added to their tally.

It took a very good save from Jack Neville to prevent an Evan Doyle goal and the Pats defence kept a clean sheet to the end.

Annacurra were solid back in defence and gave few chances to Pats. Alex Dunne pointed a free at the three-quarter stage and Jack Wolohan brought the Annacurra final score to 2-11 with five minutes to go.

The Derrysiders played out the final few minutes comfortably in control and were worthy winners on a final scoreline of 2-11 to 2-3.

Pat Dunne, Cathaoirleach of Bord na nÓg, presented the trophy to Annacurra captain Cillian Duffy. The Wicklow People sponsored man of the match award was presented to corner-forward Daniel Byrne.

Annacurra: TJ. Hynes; Daniel Duffy, Stuart Davey, Cormac Kavanagh; Cillian Duffy, Se Killoran, Cian Delaney; Adam Lifely, Evan Byrne (1-0); Jack Wolohan (0-1), George Doyle (0-1), Cameron Delaney; Daniel Byrne (0-6, 4f), Rhyan Moules (0-3, 2f), Ross Weld (1-0). Subs: Liam Molloy, Kyle Moules.

St. Patricks: Jack Neville; Arran Czwalina, Joe Culleton, Josh McCann; Alfie Doyle (1-0), James Curry, Eoin Lalor; Jack O’Leary, Sean O’Donovan; Finn Dunne, Alex Dunne (0-1f), Luca Cuppola; Michael O’Brien (0-2), George Connors (1-0), Tom Phelan. Subs: Jack Healy, Danny McCoy, Jack Reid.

Referee: Ian Culbert (Rathnew).